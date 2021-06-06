Landmark is ‘key’ to future of Millport Town Hall





VOLUNTEERS at the Millport Town Hall Charity greet a milestone moment – after receiving the keys to the historic building. The charity has completed the transfer of assets from the North Ayrshire Council hall – and work on the building can now begin in earnest. Angie McCallum, chair of trustees, praised the moment as a huge moment in the battle to make City Hall the pride of the community. She said: “This is an important milestone for us. It has been three years of hard work. “This is a very exciting and positive day for Cumbrae. “It’s so nice and exciting to have something positive for the community after a difficult year.” Angie says the next steps will be to get started with renovations. She said: “We have been hampered by Covid-19, but we hope to start construction in August. “As restrictions ease, we can get back into the community and let everyone know what’s going on. “We hope to hold an open-air event at the end of July to celebrate and also launch our charity membership. “There will definitely be a party at some point because we’ve all worked so hard for the past three years.” Ambitious plans for using the building are currently under consideration and Angie says it is up to the community to decide how best to use it. She said: “Many local groups have already expressed interest in using one of the spaces in the main hall, the front room and the rear Community Hub, which used to be the Lesser City Hall. “This will be a place for residents of all ages, a place for support groups, social groups, parties and events large and small, with a new commercial kitchen available. “We hope for badminton, table tennis, classes in dance, art, music, poetry, literature, tea dancing, fish and chip nights – it’s up to the community to develop what they want. “A planned heritage and conservation center in the basement will protect and preserve the all-important Millport memories.” People are encouraged to contact [email protected] to put forward their ideas. The charity is also looking for someone to take on the role of volunteer secretary. Send an email if you are interested.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos