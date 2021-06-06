Fantasy Football: How the Julio Jones to Titans Trade Is Changing the Goal Equation for Atlanta and Tennessee

For the past week, we’ve been speculating about what the Falcons attack would look like without Julio Jones and what his arrival could mean for someone like AJ Brown. Now we’re about to find out because Jones is on his way to the Tennessee Titans for a trade. It’s time to project what this trade means to everyone’s Fantasy value. Let’s start with the man being trafficked.

Jones struggled to stay healthy last year, playing only more than half of his team’s snaps in seven of 19 games. But when he was healthy, he was still great. In those seven games, he averaged exactly 100 yards per game, which is close to his 101.3 average since the start of 2013. It’s hard to project a 32-year-old with Jones’ injury to 17 games. to play, but we have to estimate that when he is healthy. he will dominate as he has for most of the past decade. My initial forecasts have him at WR16, within one point per game of WR11.

Jones’ arrival in Tennessee is phenomenal news for Ryan Tannehill, but mixed for everyone else. The fact that the Titans were willing to trade a round 2 pick for Jones suggests a possible increase in pass volume, and Tannehill has already been one of the most efficient passers in the NFL for the past two seasons. He’s now a solid top-12 quarterback with a legitimate top-five lead if all goes well.

While Derrick Henry and AJ Brown see a small dent in their projections due to the volume Jones is supposed to command, but the attention Jones sees could help them maintain what seemed like unsustainable efficiency. How many times can teams eight in the penalty area or Brown double when Jones is on the field? Henry is still a top-five running back for me in all formats and Brown remains a top-six receiver. But Brown should probably go down at least one spot — if only to make way for Calvin Ridley.

The story with the Falcons is the opposite of the Titans. Matt Ryan is badly injured by this move, but the rest of the pass catchers probably need a little boost. Everyone was less efficient with Jones off the field last year, but Calvin Ridley now has a chance to be among the frontrunners in goals… if Arthur Smith allows him.

One thing this trade makes me wonder is how much the Falcons will pass. Smith called a very heavy offense in Tennessee while the Falcons were one of the most pass-happy of the league under Dirk Koetter. If the Falcons are close to the league lead in passing attempts, then Ryan could be fine and Ridley could be the No. 1 receiver in Fantasy. But that loss of efficiency can be a real problem if the team is closer to the league average in terms of success rate.

As of now, I’ve moved Ridley to WR5, one spot ahead of Brown. I also bump into Mike Davis a bit because of more scoring and a better opportunity for more runs on offense. I didn’t move Kyle Pitts’ rankings, because his rankings are less about projection and more about whether his elite profile can translate into a rookie season like we’ve never seen from a tight ending. Jones’ departure could at least be negative for him. It’s definitely a minus for Ryan, who isn’t a top-20 quarterback to me without Jones. He certainly wasn’t last year.

Finally, don’t forget the fringe players. Russell Gage is a great sleeper as borderline No. 3 in PPR while Olamide Zaccheus is a deep sleeper and a Dynasty stock. On the other hand, this really hurts the appeal of Josh Reynolds and Dez Fitzpatrick, while also limiting the potential breakout for Anthony Firkser.

This trade makes the Titans attack a lot better and a lot busier, but the talent is so good that the efficiency could make up for it. In Atlanta there are more chances, we just have to hope that Pitts can be as advertised on day one, or the loss of Jones could really put a dent in what we expected to be a fruitful pass attack.