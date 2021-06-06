Caon City Tigers Qualify Three Players For State Tennis Tournament – ​​Canon City Daily Record





PUEBLO — In the regional tennis tournament on Friday and Saturday in Pueblo, the girls tennis team of Caon City Tigers has qualified three players for the state championship tournament in Pueblo next Friday and Saturday. At No. 2 singles, Ali Tedesko dominated her semifinal match with Pueblo East and her championship match with No. 1 seed Pueblo West, winning each match in two consecutive sets and giving up just three games in total. To earn their trip to the state, the No. 2 doubles team of Alyssa Rupp and Anna Baker had a bye in the quarterfinals, then defeated Pueblo West in the semifinals. They fell to No. 1 seed Mesa Ridge in a hard-fought final match. Due to COVID protocols, the regional format was changed so that there were no playback or challenge matches. Instead, the losers in the semi-finals played in any position to earn the alternate position if one of the top two is unable to attend. The Tiger Ladies are alternates in four positions. At No. 1 singles, Senior Kenzie Claflin upset No. 3 seed Centennial to advance to the semifinals. Claflin lost a heartthrob in the third set semifinal to #2 seed Pueblo West. She earned the alternate position by beating Mesa Ridge in straight sets. #1 in doubles, Nathania Smith and Angelina Ontiveros defeated Widefield in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, they dropped their match with No. 2 seed Centennial. In the alternate match, they defeated Mesa Ridge. The number 3 doubles team of Tearini Mick and Macy Paschall reached the semifinals with a bye. They lost a hard-fought match in three sets to runner-up Mesa Ridge. They flew on with an easy win in their alternate match with Widefield. At number 4 doubles, Tanna Mock and Alison Messer had an easy win over Widefield in the quarters. They lost their semifinal to No. 1 Pueblo West, then survived a three-set match with Centennial to earn the alternate position. At number 3 singles, senior Matea Smith defeated Widefield in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, she lost to No. 1 seed Pueblo West. In her alternate match, she lost a hard-fought match in three sets with Mesa Ridge, the number 3 seed. The Tiger squad finished third overall in the tournament behind champions Pueblo West and runner-up Mesa Ridge.

