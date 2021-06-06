Despite Dutch beatings, Ireland has ‘a lot of positives to take’





Hannah McLoughlin says that while there is no way to be satisfied with a 4-0 loss, there was enough in Ireland’s performance against the Netherlands to advance to their vital EuroHockey Championships group match against Scotland (Monday, 11:30am, RT2 ).

There were 18 extremely competitive people so none of us will walk away because we are 100% happy with that score, the defender said as her match looks set to come back into the frame for a spot in the semi-finals. After the initial emotions are gone and we look back, there are tons of positives to take. Combine that with working on a few things that we didn’t quite do the way we wanted, I think it’s going to be a really exciting tournament for us.

For McLoughlin, a graduate of Avoca and Loreto hockey clubs, Saturday’s draw was a first appearance in an international senior tournament and the latest step in a meteoric rise to fame after a starring role in the Irish Senior Cup rocketed her claims. As cliché as it sounds, it was surreal; it’s the only word for it, she said. I don’t want this experience to pass me by. I’m with a great group of friends doing what I love, and all 18 of us have worked extremely hard and all deserve to be here. The atmosphere was incredible. I have never played in front of such a large audience and you have to get a home tournament for the Dutch off the ground! From meeting the world standard-bearers, they now meet the world number 22 who scores the lowest of the eight teams in Amsterdam this week. While that assessment may be inaccurate, the Scots can only rack up a minuscule number of ranking points in Olympic cycles as the minor side in Britain’s Olympic lineup. It means little can be drawn from the Green Armies’ 4-1 and 5-1 victories over the Scots in Belfast last month. Three GB players, Charlotte Watson, Sarah Robertson and Amy Costello, are back in the fold, as is goalkeeper Amy Gibson, who practices her trade professionally in Germany. The Scottish opening game saw a 4-1 defeat for an impressive Spanish team. For Ireland, the good news is that Lizzie Holden has not suffered a concussion from the ball that hit her head in the game against the Orange squad, and she should be available. Scotland is definitely a competition to get three points and we are confident we can get out of it, said McLoughlin. If we look back at the Dutch game, take the things we did really well and adjust the others we didn’t as best we could, we’ll get those three points and another three against Spain.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos