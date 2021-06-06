SF Giants Evan Longoria will miss 4 to 6 weeks with shoulder injury

After a bad collision in the ninth inning with shortstop Brandon Crawford in a 4-3 Giants win over the Cubs on Saturday at Oracle Park, third baseman Evan Longoria is expected to miss the next four to six weeks with a left shoulder sprain.

A Giants team that now has 15 players on its injured list has overcome many adversities to set the best record in the National League, but Longoria’s shoulder sprain is the team’s most significant injury to date.

“It’s very difficult,” said manager Gabe Kapler. “It was an emotional time after the game for Longo and for all of us. He swung the bat really well, he was very patient at the plate, played a great defense and was one of the most important pieces and leaders in this club.”

The Giants recalled Triple-A infielder Thairo Estrada to fill Longoria’s roster spot, and Kapler said Wilmer Flores and Jason Vosler will be among the players the club is counting on to fill the void left by an All-All-time player. Star consideration began to amass .

“It’s going to be a big challenge to fill[Longoria’s]shoes,” Kapler said. “I’m not sure we’ll be able to have someone step in right away and do what he was doing. At the same time, we need to turn the page and get ready to compete and that’s what we’re going to do.”

After being assigned by the Yankees earlier this season, Estrada was traded to the Giants in exchange for monetary considerations. Estrada is a versatile infielder who has the reach to play shortstop. Estrada can also play third base and was the leading hitter for the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats averaging .381 and 1.063 OPS.

“He did a really good job of not chasing (pitches),” Kapler said of Estrada. “That’s a good trend in the right direction. He controls the baseball and he is available to play all over the diamond for us, second base, short stop, third base and also the corners in the outfield. ”

Longoria was one of the top performers for the Giants this season, as he owns a 150 OPS+, the best mark of his 14-year Major League career. His 146 wRC+ ranks third among all third basemen in the major league, and at the time of hitting the injured list, Longoria is in the 94th percentile of all defenders in Outs Above Average, a distance-based field measurement.

The collision between Longoria and Crawford might have been avoidable had it not been for a pair of errors by Mauricio Dubn in the ninth inning that extended the frame for closer Tyler Rogers and gave the Cubs a chance to make a late comeback.

Dubn, who came in as pinch-runner for Vosler in the bottom of the eighth, stayed in the game to play second base. He opened the inning by making an error while transferring the ball from his glove to his throwing hand, then made another miscue in the next play.

After Rogers induced a potential 6-4-3 doubles ball, Dubn lost the ball again on a transfer when he tried to make a quick turn on second base.

Two batters later, Longoria shoved over the left side of the infield and hit Crawford, who was attacking at full speed from his position. The game was unusual for a pair of three-time Gold Glove Award winners, but emphasized the sense of urgency the Giants felt after Dubn’s mistakes kept the Cubs’ chances alive.