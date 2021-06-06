Hartitz: 9 Fantasy Football Takeaways from the Falcons Trading Julio Jones to the Titans | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections

What a Sunday: The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly almost a trade of perennial All-Pro wide receiver july jones to the Tennessee Titans. It’s a move many had anticipated after Jones expressed his dismay two weeks ago for all to hear on Undisputed. But it’s still wild to see any of the game elites in the swapped position.

First things first: Jones is anything but washed. Perhaps he’s not just sitting in a classroom these days, as we’ve seen in much of the past decade; you still don’t need more than two hands to count the number of receivers you’d rather have on your soccer team.

PFF Score: 86.4 (No. 11 among 84 WRs with over 50 goals in 2020)

Yards per reception: 15.1 (equivalent to No. 15)

WR Rating: 131.5 (No. 6)

Yards per route: 2.6 (No. 4)

The latest stat tells you everything you need to know about Jones standing in the current NFL: Only Davante Adams (2.96), Justin Jefferson (2.66) and AJ Brown (2.65) were more efficient per route.

Life is very different in 2021 than it was in 2011. Through it all, Jones remains everyone’s idea of ​​an elite WR. Credit to the Titans for acquiring Jones services; all 32 NFL teams would be better off with him than without.

Of course, fantasy football isn’t always a reflection of the league’s best players. We want to pursue volume over talent, and this move has some notable shockwaves for the parties involved. My top nine takeaways from this step are as follows:

1. Ryan Tannehill is the best late round QB currently available

I was already on this fact for trade: It makes little to no sense for Tannehill to go on Underdog Fantasy as QB16. Yes, this offense will continue to feed Derrick Henry all the work he can handle. Also yes, this hasn’t stopped the artist known as TanneThrill from functioning as the QB10 in fantasy points per game in 2019-2020. Losing OC Arthur Smith to the Falcons isn’t ideal; getting their sample back is No. 1 WR.

2. Derrick Henry remains locked up as a top-five fantasy RB

The only RB’s Id design for Henry at the moment are: Christian McCaffrey, Dalvin Cook and Saquon Barkley. That said, they are all in the same layer and deserves similar consideration at the top of fantasy concepts of all shapes and sizes. Targeting pass-catching RBs is usually the rule in fantasy land; Henry has proven time and again that he is a walking and talking riddle, as well as a real life and fantasy RB.

3. It’s still AJB WR1 szn, but the chance it’s *THE* WR1 szn is gone

I wrote about Brown’s chances on make another jump in 2021 last week and noted the following in the event that Jones was traded to the Falcons:

It’s actually scary how similar the numbers are to numbers Jones and Davis set up last season. Adding another top option like Julio would undoubtedly bring Brown down a few places, but it’s not like he’s nearly falling out of the top-12 WRs.

Take it from AJB himself: this shouldn’t be something that looks like a real problem.

Julio to Tennessee now! pic.twitter.com/ixZNV7fApB AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) May 26, 2021

Unfortunately, we can no longer project Brown for the kind of gaudy target total we’d hoped for. This is why I am now forced to rank the likes of Tyree Hill, Stefon Diggs, DeAndre Hopkins, Michael Thomas and Keenan Allen before him. I believe this WR7-11 range is the right place for Brown. Personally, I’m a little more confident in the will of DK Metcalf, Justin Jefferson and now) Calvin Ridley because each has a little less competition for the overall No. 1 job.

At the end of the day, you’ll still be ecstatic to have Brown on your fantasy squad in 2021 and especially beyond. Take advantage of this renewed buy-low period in the land of the dynasty while you still can.

4. Julio remains stable as a borderline WR1

I have not adjusted my ranking on Jones as my WR14, for the likes of Diontae Johnson, Allen Robinson, the Buccaneers/Rams WRs and more. Only the lions and jaguars had more available targets then the Titans entering the off-season; I still expect Julio to eat, even though the days of seeing more than 150 targets are probably over.

It would be easier to project Jones, who turned 32 in February, as a lower WR2 if we could be more confident that this defense doesn’t suck again. Ultimately, the Titans joined the Raiders as the two most sensitive teams in terms of difference in points per game rank and points per game allowed rank.

Expect Tennessee to have a foothold to keep up with the scoring department in 2021, and there’s no reason to believe that high-yielding talents like Jones and AJB won’t be able to make the most of their collective abilities .

Again, Julio remains one of the best WRs in the world.

Julio shook the corner out of the damn camera ???????????? pic.twitter.com/vwZY9OgwtF Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) Nov 9, 2020

5. Design Adam Trautman for Anthony Firkser

Both players were borderline TE1s before this trade. Meow one of them is the obvious No. 3 pass game option in their offense. Don’t be afraid to complete Titans stacks in the later rounds with Firkser, but generally give me the Saints who probably take down all the TE that have a higher target ceiling at this point.

6. Have someone else draft Matt Ryan

More game action for Ryan under new head coach Arthur Smith is expected and will be welcomed, if his ex-BFF was still in town. The team’s decision to invest in Kyle Pitts instead of a young QB, worries about Ryan’s immediate future calm down; the 36-year-old should be given every chance in the world to beat last season’s QB15 finish in fantasy points per game.

That said, I’m out of the Ryan business in fantasy land with no Jones attached. This is not to suggest Calvin Ridley and Pitts may not be a great one-two punch right away, but we were already working with one of the least mobile QBs in the league, and now there’s plenty of reason to believe Ryan’s efficiency will fall off without Jones.

Overall, Ryan played in nine games with Jones either sidelined or limited to less than 50% of offense snaps. In those performances he struggled for the most part, limping to 238 pass yards-1 TD-1 INT, 285-0-0, 226-0-1, 232-0-2, 185-2-1, 224-1-3, 356 -3-0, 300-2-0 and 265-2-0 appearances. Perhaps the Falcons are bad enough on defense to force Ryan to a league-high mark in passing volume; I just think there are much better investments in the later rounds of fantasy concepts.

7. Calvin Ridley is more than ever locked up as a fantasy WR1

I was a little skeptical about Ridley repeating his top-12 performances from last season with a healthier Julio in the mix, but for now I’ve moved him from WR13 to WR9 as he’s probably hit all the goals he can handle. Even this place seems a bit low. The new trendy thing about projecting a number 2 WR without their number 1 teammate is to assume they will follow JuJu Smith-Schuster’s path to mediocrity; just realize that in 2021 Ridley was still pulling the hell out of Jones either sidelined or restricted.

Week 2: 7 receptions-109 yards-2 TD (10 goals)

Week 3: 5-110-0 (13)

Week 4: 0-0-0 (5 – blame Ryan )

Week 5: 8-136-0 (10)

Week 11: 5-90-0 (9)

Week 12: 6-50-1 (9)

Week 14: 8-124-1 (12)

Week 15: 10-163-1 (14)

Week 16: 5-130-0 (9)

Week 17: 8-52-0 (12)

8. Russell Gage is a solid WR3

The new Falcons No. 2 WR is likely to skyrocket in the rankings, and it should! There is now plenty of potential for a triple-digit target workload; just realize that the overall efficiency of this passing game will likely decrease. I am comfortable with selecting PFF’s top rated compass pass from 2020 as a borderline WR3 in fantasy land, but we can still expect him to finish outside the two top goals of these passing games.

9. Continue to treat Kyle Pitts as the exception to the rule of not drafting rookie tight ends

PFF stated the following about Pitts in our 2021 NFL Draft Guide:

I’m not a fan of drafting a tight ending early, they can be taken out of game plans too easily if they can’t separate man cover. The good news is that if you just called him a wide receiver, Pitts would still be a first-rounder. He has already shown he can separate in high-level corners, averaging 4.91 yards per route vs. man cover the third highest of all players in the country this year and nearly two yards more than any other tight end. That is different. Pitts also took a significant step forward as a run blocker this year, although that will still be a problem in the NFL.

Pitts was in the slot or wide out on 42% of his snaps during his three-year career in Florida. As Florida head coach Dan Mullens said: He is an elite wide receiver and an elite tight end. Pitts himself has stated that no team has mentioned that he plays wide receiver, although they have been educated about using him throughout the formation.

Pitts is closer to a modern receiver than yesterday’s tight end. Today’s football has embraced the transient game and hybrid players more than ever; any coach who can’t find a way to get high-end production out of Pitts because he doesn’t fit into their system should be publicly punished without end. Don’t be surprised if his rookie year numbers are more like the kind of receivers he’s lined up next to, as opposed to previous tight ends in the first year.

The only tight ends ID draft for Pitts: Travis Kelce, Darren Waller, George Kittle and TJ Hockenson. That is it.