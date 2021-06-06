Woodland Park receives upgrades for tennis and disc golf

Just in time for the summer, two of Woodland Park’s outdoor sports areas will receive new upgrades pending an upcoming Columbia City Council vote.

The upgrades include revamping three of the park’s lower tennis courts, as well as installing approximately 34 new concrete “tee pads” on the disc golf course.

The tennis court resurfacing project is already underway and was overseen by Sports Surface Pros at a bid of $24,000. The company was also the only one to make an offer, said Mack Reagan, president of Columbia Parks.

“It was basically the only thing anyone thought had a chance of saving those courts,” Reagan said.

However, additional damage was discovered when initial work began.

“They came in and did their prep work, and they discovered some pretty shoddy work that had been done in the past,” Reagan said. Once they did that they had to pressure wash it which at the time they noticed the posts were only sunk into about 4-6 inches of concrete which caused some of the problems with the work involved.

The council will vote this month on a proposed change order, which would increase the initial cost to $34,900.

“This is a legitimate change order,” said city manager Tony Massey. “The work that was done years ago really wasn’t up to the standard it should be. When the company got in there and started doing these repairs, they started to discover more and more problems.”

However, the fact that the project’s price was nearly a third of its original cost raised a few questions from councilors during the board’s study session last Thursday.

“I am very concerned about a $24,000 bid that turns into $34,900,” said Vice Mayor Christa Martin. “I shouldn’t say this is a small amount because $10,900 is a lot of money. As a municipality, I just want to make sure that $24,000 to $35,900 is a lot. They gave us the offer in the first place, [but there is no way to know] until you dig in, which I understand.”

Reagan said the additional $14,900 is well within the city’s budget and closer to the original cost he expected from the project.

Mayor Chaz Molder also said the additional costs are still less than the original amount budgeted by the city, which was $50,000. Overestimating the cost, he said, was intentional in situations like this.

“Ultimately, $50,000 was budgeted for this project, meaning it’s still budgeted and allocated, presumably allowing them to use some of the remaining budget to repair the fencing,” Molder said.

Sports Surface Pros also offers to waive any shipping or labor charges for materials and installation of the additional poles, nets and other equipment.

“They didn’t charge us anything more than what they had to pay,” Reagan said. “It really is the best we can offer for these courses and gives them the best chance of being playable for as long as possible.”

Upon completion, the surfaces are expected to last 5-7 years before needing to be refilled. However, the materials used will allow for more efficient routine repairs. The first real test, Reagan said, is how it weathers the winter season.

“We will know what will happen after the first winter, and these can be repaired because the film they use is actually a combination of fiberglass,” he said. “So they can come if there is a crack during a really cold winter, come in and patch that. It will be a much cheaper repair.”

Reagan also said there are plans to resurface the park’s remaining tennis courts, which are “in worse shape.”

“They’re in worse shape, so I wanted to see with the bottom three courts what the outcome would be before we invest that much money in something. If it doesn’t last, we’ll have to take a different path.” said Reagan.

“I don’t want money going into something that won’t last. I want to see what it’s like when we have a real winter and a real hard freeze, which gives us an idea of ​​what’s going to happen.”

In addition, Woodland Park will also receive a $3,655 donation from the Muletown Disc Golf Club to build 34 concrete tee pads for the disc golf course.

Following the board’s approval of a resolution to accept the donation, Reagan said the new pads are expected to be installed by the end of the month.

The new pads provide a safer and cleaner trail for park visitors. The money being donated, he added, will come from funds raised during the club’s latest disc golf tournament.

“Basically, it will be a higher level tee that will allow us to host bigger tournaments, more high level tournaments,” said Reagan. “And this generated money is actually generated from our last tournament. So basically the people who donate the money are the actual users. It will be a safer and more professional area, something that meets the national standard.”