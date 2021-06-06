Pro hockey player trades jersey for scrubs, joins younger brother in nursing school





By a twist of fate, a pair of Shuswap Nation brothers, eight years apart, are now simultaneously following UBC Okanagan’s nursing program. For older brother Adrian Van de Mosselaer, 30, it was a career in professional hockey that sparked a curiosity to help others. “When guys got injured, I was curious about what happened in the training room. I was curious to see how they were put back together,” said Van de Mosselaer, formerly with the Ontario Reign, an American Hockey League team affiliated with the NHLs. Los Angeles Kings. But after he left hockey in 2014, Van de Mosselaer didn’t know about his career. He had wanted to go back to school for years and even checked in with UBCO’s Aboriginal Programs and Services staff annually, but he never promised to enroll in classes. That was until his 22-year-old brother Quinn Van de Mosselaer gave him a set of textbooks for Christmas for a year and inspired Adrian to join him on the nursing program. “I always doubted myself, but I came to a turning point when my brother bought me the books and said, ‘That’s it, time to go to school,'” Adrian said. ‘I kind of pushed him in that direction’ Quinn says he knew his brother’s potential and wanted to encourage him to get out there and discover his passion through education. “He doubted himself and he wasn’t sure if he should go to school because he didn’t have a great experience in high school. So I kind of pushed him in that direction,” Quinn told CBC.Radio West host Sarah Penton. Quinn says he got into nursing because of his love of taking care of people. He says seeing his brother share that passion has connected them more than ever before. “When we first signed up, we didn’t think we would both get into the nursing program. We live at home and it helps to be so close to someone in the same program,” Quinn said. The couple say studying nursing during the pandemic has been challenging, but it has helped to rely on each other. They say they would even like to work together one day, if given the chance. “It would be really cool to share some time on the floor together and see where it takes us. And what a time to go to school and learn this, during a pandemic,” Adrian said.

