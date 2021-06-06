Dodgers-Braves summary: LA attack quiets down after big inning on Friday

After a huge inning in Friday’s win in Atlanta, the Dodgers’ offense had a mostly quiet weekend, culminating in a 4-2 loss to the Braves on Sunday afternoon at Truist Park.

Max Fried suppressed the Dodgers to six innings, giving up only one run while striking out four and keeping the ball mostly in the infield, with 10 groundouts. The supposedly shaky Atlanta bullpen proved all but the last two days of the series. After four scoreless frames on Saturday, three Braves losers combined for just one point in the series final.

The Dodgers scored eight runs in the fifth inning on Friday and have since scored seven runs in 22 innings.

Albert Pujols drove in both Dodgers runs on Sunday, with a single in the fourth off of Fried, then a solo homerun off of Will Smith in the ninth. Pujols since joining the Dodgers is 10-for-28 (.357) with three homeruns and two doubles against lefthanded pitchers.

The home run for Pujols was his 671st and it gave him a total of 5,980 bases in his career, past Barry Bonds for the fourth time ever.

It was a busy day for Atlanta against Trevor Bauer, whose six allowed hits were his most this season, while also walking for the third time in his last four starts. In that regard, things could have ended worse, as Bauer limited the damage to a few runs in the second, third and sixth inning.

The Braves were only 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position against Bauer, who struckout seven and gave him 103 strikeouts on the season. one behind Max Scherzer for the National League lead.

Bauer also allowed a pair of RBI doubles on his four-seam fastball, which had the lowest average spin rate (2,612 rpm) in his last 29 starts, and 223 rpm lower than his average fastball in 2021. But more on that later.

It was still a game to be won, with Bauer giving up three runs in six innings, the Dodgers 35th quality start of the season, seven more than any other team.

Painful weekend

Three different Dodgers sustained leg injuries during the series. First up was Max Muncy, who left Friday’s game with a mild ankle sprain. He didn’t play on Saturday and was limited to pinch-hitting duty on Sunday and flew out with the tying runs on base to end the seventh.

Dave Roberts said before the game that he will be able to start hopeful Muncy when the next Dodgers play, Tuesday in Pittsburgh.

On Saturday, it was Austin Barnes who sustained a minor ankle sprain at first base. He stayed behind the plate in the game and even hit again, but didn’t play on Sunday. Roberts said Barnes would be available for emergencies on both Sunday and Tuesday, but the ankle interferes with Barnes while striking.

In the series finale on Sunday, Chris Taylor made an error on a ball directly from his left knee in the fourth inning, but remained in the game after a long discussion with coach Yosuke Nakajima. Taylor was called out for strikes, on an inside pitch, much to his chagrin, to end that at bat, then grounded out in the sixth and flew to deep center in the eighth.

Sunday details

home run: Albert Pujols (9)

WP Max Baked (3-3): 6 IP, 6 hits, 1 run, 4 strikeouts

LP Trevor Bauer (6-4): 6 IP, 6 hits, 3 runs, 4 walks, 7 strikeouts

Sv Will Smith (11): 1 IP, 1 hit, 1 run, 1 strikeout

Next one

Monday is a day off for the Dodgers, who then travel to Pittsburgh to complete the road trip. Walker Buehler kicks off Tuesday’s series opener at PNC Park, against fellow 2015 conscript JT Brubaker for the Pirates.