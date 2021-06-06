Tennis: Naomi Osaka thanks fans for love after 2021 French Open withdrawal | 2021 Indiacom sports





Five days after world number two Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open due to mental health issues, the Japanese tennis player thanked everyone for their love and support. Osaka withdrew from the ongoing tournament on Monday citing mental health, revealing that she has had long bouts of depression since the US Open in 2018. Also Read – Bopanna-Skugor pairing progress to French Open quarterfinals “Just want to say thank you for all the love. I haven’t been on my phone much but I wanted to jump over here and tell you all I really appreciate it,” Osaka wrote in his Instagram story. Also Read – Roger Federer withdraws from 2021 French Open Last week, Osaka was fined $15,000 for skipping the press conference after her first-round victory in the ongoing French Open. The tournament organizers had said the Japanese tennis star could face additional sanctions if she “continues to ignore her media obligations” before finally deciding to withdraw from the tournament. Also Read – Maria Sakkari and Coco Gauff to French Open Pre-Quarter Finals Prior to the start of the French Open, Osaka had said it would not participate in press conferences during the French Open in order to improve mental health. A message from Naomi Osaka on Instagram. ️ pic.twitter.com/V5vrZdfkwc — LaWanda (@lawanda50) June 5, 2021 Osaka had beaten Patricia Maria Tig 6-4, 7-6(4) on the opening day of the tournament on May 30. Meanwhile, No.17 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece took a hard-fought win over No.14 seed Elise Mertens of Belgium 7-5, 6-7(2), 6-2 in a nearly three-hour contest to reach fourth for the first time the French Open in her career. Maria will now face last year’s finalist, American Sofia Kenin, in the pre-quarter finals. Number 4 seed Sofia overcame the first set of blues to defeat compatriot and number 28 seed Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-1 6-4 for a fourth round berth for the third year in a row. US number 24 seed Coco Gauff also reached the pre-quarter finals here for the first time after her compatriot number 13 seed Jennifer Brady retired due to a foot injury after losing the first set 1-6. Gauff then has to beat the number 25 of the seeded Ons Jabeur from Tunisia in the round of 16. Ons shook off a rough first set to eventually pass Magda Linette from Poland, 3-6, 6-0, 6-1.







