



The Chicago White Sox took the series rubber game against the Detroit Tigers 3-0 on Sunday afternoon. In the escape game, the Tigers’ attack must have taken the early bird flight from OHare. Jos Urea came off the injured list to make his eleventh start of the season and looked good with three runs in five innings, but it’s never enough when your foul is going to land a big chicken egg. All the action in the game came in the second inning. Adam Eaton, who played an one-out triple, came by to score on a single by Andrew Vaughn to get the White Sox on the board. A Nick Madrigal double brought Vaughn into third place, then both gentlemen were driven home by none other than Certified Tiger Killer Tim Anderson to extend the lead to 3-0, a number that would last for the rest of the day . The Tigers did that thing where they didn’t score any points, and funnily enough, that didn’t create an environment conducive to winning the baseball game. Dylan Stop was unceasingly when the Tigers were able to get runners on base because they couldn’t come up with any timed hits. Cease shutout-ball seven innings, gave up only five hits while striking out 10 and walking one. Jason Foley, who was called up on Sunday morning to fill the roster for injured Michael Fulmer, made his Major League-debut in the sixth inning. Things got a little tricky for him when he hit two of the first three batters he faced, but he was able to get Tim Anderson to ground out to first base to avoid the White Sox scored on him. Both Daniel Norris and Bryan Garcia also threw clean innings in relief. Just not much to report. Two additional basehits, by Eric Haase and Jonathan Schoop, were as much power as the Tigers could provide, although Niko Goodrum got a homerun taken out by White Sox midfielder Adam Engel, who timed his jump well and brought in a deep flyout back in the right midfield. Derek Hill and Akil Baddoo had the speed game available, each achieved once and stole second. Overall, in this series, the White Sox made it clear why they are the class of this division today.

