Scary vs NZ 2021 – Ollie Robinson banned from all international cricket

Ollie Robinson has been banned from all international cricket pending the outcome of a disciplinary investigation over historic tweets he posted in 2012 and 2013.

As a result, Robinson is not available for selection for the second Test against New Zealand which starts on Thursday in Edgbaston.

The ECB announced his suspension on Sunday, confirming that Robinson will immediately leave the camp in England and return to his county of Sussex.

Robinson apologized on Wednesday after he admitted to posting “racist and sexist” comments on Twitter as a teenager. News of the tweets emerged shortly after Robinson walked onto the pitch at Lord’s in his Test debut earlier that day. It was also just after England and New Zealand players stood on the side of the pitch just before the start of the first Test in a ‘moment of unity’ with the home players wearing T-shirts showing various forms of discrimination denounced.

Speaking after the drawn first Test, in which Robinson took a total of seven wickets – with 4 for 75 and 3 for 26 – and scored 42 in England’s first innings, England captain Joe Root said that although Robinson’s debut had “been exceptional ” ” from an on-field performance standpoint, his historic actions off the field were unacceptable.

“He contributed well with the bat, his performance with the ball was excellent,” Root said. “He has shown a high level of skill and he definitely has the game that can be successful in Test cricket.

“But as for the things that have happened off the pitch, it’s not acceptable in our game. We all know that. He addressed the dressing room straight away. He obviously spoke to you and other media right away, and went for it. From that point on moment he showed a lot of remorse, you can tell it’s very genuine from how he’s been in the group and team

“I couldn’t believe them [the tweets], in person. I didn’t really know how to take it on the surface. I think the most important thing is that Ollie is part of this dressing room and we had to support him. We had to try to do everything we could to give him the opportunity to learn and understand that he needs to do better.

“I think it’s a great lesson for everyone in our game that we can all do more. We all need to keep looking to educate ourselves, try to improve the environment for everyone, try to be as inclusive as possible, make everyone feel comfortable to play, what a great sport we have.”

Leading up to the first Test, Root had said the ‘moment of unity’ would mark the start of a year of action to improve inclusiveness and diversity within the sport.

“It starts with us, players at the top of the game,” he said on Sunday. We started the week with that moment of unity and we are doing a lot of work behind the cricket where we want to make big changes. the game and we want to make it more inclusive and diverse.

“I think the most important thing is that we keep trying to do everything we can to improve our sport, keep learning and keep finding ways to make our game the best we can.

“We can look back on how this could have been handled better, but the fact is it shouldn’t have happened. And if we keep trying to improve the game now, then this shouldn’t be a problem in the years to come. This shouldn’t be something that happens within cricket. We need to move forward from this, learn from this and do everything we can to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

The ECB promised to conduct a full investigation as soon as the tweets emerged.

After playing on Wednesday, Robinson said: “On the biggest day of my career to date, I am ashamed of the racist and sexist tweets I posted more than eight years ago and which have gone public today. I want to make it clear that I am not racist and i am not sexist.

“I deeply regret my actions and am ashamed of making such comments. I want to apologize unconditionally to everyone I have offended, my teammates and the game as a whole in what was a day of action and awareness in fighting discrimination against our sport.”