Miami football prospect Zane Durant discusses how he will be used defensively





On his visit to the Miami football program this week, four-star defensive end prospect Zane Durant discussed how he would be used in the defense according to: Rivals.Com. Rivals rank Durant as the 24th best strong DE and 37th ranked player in Florida in the class of 2022 from Orlando Lake Nona. Rivals has Indiana, Mississippi, Penn State, and UCF as programs that Durant holds dear. After his visit to Miami on Tuesday for the cookout, Durant has scheduled visits for June 11 to Indiana and June 18 to Penn State. There are no forecasts as to which school will be in charge for Durant. Durant is the seventh-ranked SDE to have offered Miami a scholarship for 2022 according to Cane Sport, the Miami Rivals website. Shermar Stewart who is the 36th player nationally, the fourth player in Florida and among SDE toppers the edge rushers Miami is aiming for for 2022. Miami will lose two DEs after the 2022 season. super senior Zach McCloud moved from linebacker to DE for the 2022 season. DeAndre Johnson will be the other starting edge rusher after playing outside of LB in the 3-4 in Tennessee before transitioning to during the 2020 outdoor season. Miami has a lot of draft at DE behind Johnson and McCloud. “What really touched Durant during his visit to Miami over the past few days is that the coaching staff told him how they would use him in defense and just their personalities and not try to sell him with all the glitz and glamor of the program and the city . That really helped Miami with Durant, but Indiana, Penn State and West Virginia also remain very high on the list.” Miami head coach Manny Diaz has always said that recruiting is a relationship-building business. The discussion with Durant about how he would be used in the Miami defense and the use of the coaching staff personalities is a more important way to sell a program than the glitz and glamor of Miami. The Hurricanes should have an advantage over other programs with what Miami can bring. Selling the relationships and continuing to build a winning culture in the Miami football program is much more important. The Hurricanes must continue to add talent to the roster after signing the 11th best division in 2021.

