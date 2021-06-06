Boys Tennis: Stirrups for 2021 state singles, doubles tournaments released





The full final official brackets for the 2021 boys tennis state singles and state doubles tournaments were recently released on Sunday by the NJSIAA. The seeds for both tournaments were put together by the committee on May 20. Below you will find the draw sheets. The tournament action kicks off on Saturday, June 12 with the first and second rounds of both tournaments. On Sunday, the third and fourth rounds of singles continue, as well as the third round of doubles. The first two rounds of Saturday’s singles will be split between Mercer County Park in West Windsor and Veterans Park in Hamilton. The third round through to the singles final is all on MCP. As for the doubles, the first three rounds are with Veterans. The two tournaments will meet from the quarter-finals. The quarter-finals and semi-finals of both tournaments are on June 15 and 16, respectively. The final will take place on June 17. Check the draws for your exact arrival time and match. As always, the program is weather dependent. Who will survive the grueling tournaments in the heat and come out on top? 2021 SINGLES AND DOUBLE TOURNAMENTS STITCHES AND SEEDS Singles tournament seeds | Upper half of brace —- Bottom half of brace Double tournament seeds | Full bracket SITES AND TIMES June 12: First and second round singles – MCP/Vets June 12: First round double – Vets June 13: Third/Fourth Round Singles, MCP, 12 June 13: Second and third round doubles, Vets, 9 June 15: Quarter-finals on MCP, 2 June 16: Semifinals on MCP, 2 June 17: Final on MCP, 2 The NJ High School Sports newsletter now appears in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be one of the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about delivered straight to your inbox every weekday. To add your name, click here. Contact Chris Nalwasky at: [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisNalwasky.







