In a World Hockey Championship where ‘nothing was easy’ after a 0-3 start, Canada wins the title in OT
RIGA, Latvia — Nick Paul scored in extra time on a 2-on-1 break with Ottawa Senator’s teammate Connor Brown and Canada won its 27th world hockey title, beating Finland 3-2 on Sunday night.
The win crowned a momentous comeback, even for a country with as rich a history in hockey as Canada. Coach Gerard Gallant’s squad left the first three games of the tournament behind before recovering en route to the title.
Brown pushed the puck to Paul and he defeated goalkeeper Jussi Olkinuora 6:26 in the extra frame.
“We got better as the games went on and we knew we had the right guys in the room,” Paul said in his post-game interview on TSN at the rink. “We just didn’t have the bounces at the beginning of the tournament. Once those bounces came our way, it kind of kicked in and we just kept building each game.”
Maxime Comtois and Adam Henrique — the team captain who plays for the Anaheim Ducks — also scored for Canada, which looked bad in Riga during the first week of the tournament. But all the while, Gallant believed in his team, which may have lacked the skill level of previous Canadian rosters. Among several NHL stars who declined invitations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and others in the midst of the Stanley Cup playoffs, Gallant worked with a collection of emerging NHL prospects and veterans who failed to qualify for the postseason.
That said, after his team dropped to 0-3, Gallant vowed to stick to the plan, telling reporters that “we’ve been playing good hockey so far. We just haven’t gotten the results.”
The results came and Canada never looked back. Brown assisted on all three of the team’s goals in the final to finish the championship with a tournament-high 16 points (two goals, 14 assists).
“Our only mindset in overtime was to come back throughout this entire tournament,” said Comtois. “Nothing was easy. We came back from 0-3 behind. We came back against Russia. We told ourselves we would do it again. We came loose and dictated overtime.”
Mikael Ruohomaa and Petteri Lindbohm scored for Finland.
Andrew Mangiapane, whose arrival in the middle of the preliminary round sparked Canada, was named Player of the Tournament. The Calgary Flames forward had seven goals – including Canada’s quarter-final and semi-final winners – and four assists in seven games. His arrival was late because Calgary, like other Canadian teams, had extended the NHL season to make up for several postponed games with the Vancouver Canucks, a franchise plagued by a long COVID-19 hiatus mid-season.
Darcy Kuemper, a goalkeeper for the Arizona Coyotes, made 29 saves for Canada in the final.
The day started with Team USA winning 6-1 over Germany in the bronze medal game. Cal Petersen, a goalkeeper for the Los Angeles Kings, made 33 saves for the Americans, who lost to Canada in the semifinals on Saturday.
The tournament’s biggest winner — in the long run — could well be Gallant, a free-agent coach who led the Vegas Golden Knights to the 2018 Stanley Cup final.
Gallant is a prominent name on the NHL’s off-season coaching carousel, interviewing the New York Rangers before flying to Riga. This comeback in international competition – especially with a young squad – should make him even more marketable on his return.
Even Henrique, who was evicted by the Ducks this season only to be brought back to Anaheim when no other NHL team claimed him, could use this as a springboard for the rest of his career.
“It’s incredible, especially to lead this group all the way to gold,” he said on TSN. “I’m sure a lot of people knocked us out early in the tournament, but we kept believing in ourselves and in that dressing room. We kept it up to the end and made it interesting the whole time.
“It was a great tournament.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
