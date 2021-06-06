Tennis Trailblazer Dame Ruia Morrison Heads Honors List

Dressing room

Eleven New Zealand women, led by Dame Ruia Morrison, have been honored for their services to sport in the 2020 Queen Birthday Honors list.

To be a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit:

Dame Ruia Mereana Morrison, MBE – services to tennis

New Zealand has never seen a women’s tennis player achieve as much as Dame Ruia Morrison in a career where she broke down barriers and helped others do the same.

In her heyday from the late 1950s to early 1970s, Morrison pioneered both women and Mori in tennis.

The girl from Tikitere, Rotorua, from Te Arawa and Ngti Twharetoa, was the first Mori to play at Wimbledon in 1957, the 21-year-old who got there thanks to a huge benefit concert with Mori bands.

She would compete again for the next three years to reach the quarter-finals, but more importantly, make a lasting impression on the tennis world.

She returned to Wimbledon in 2013, where she joined the Last Eight Club.

Morrison was a national champion who achieved her most memorable 13 win over the legendary Australian Margaret Court in the 1960 New Zealand singles final. She captained the New Zealand Federation Cup team against five countries and would coach and mentoring for many aspiring tennis players.

Start your day with

a curation of our top

stories in your inbox Start your day with a curation of

our top stories in your inbox READ TODAY’S NEWSLETTER FREE SIGN-UP

READ TODAY’S NEWSLETTER

She was honored with the MBE in 1960, and is a lifelong member of Aotearoa Mori Tennis and Tennis NZ, and a member of the Mori Sports Hall of Fame.

Morrison, now a cheerful 85, still lives in Rotorua and remains a huge tennis fan.

Dame Ruia Morrison (center) with Maori King, Theitia Paki, at the 2020 ASB Classic to present Serena Williams with a special korowai. Photo: Getty Images.

To be an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit:

Margaret Mary Baker – services to Special Olympics

A key member of the Special Olympics since 1985, Baker has coordinated the Hawke’s Bay Special Olympics program for over 30 years and traveled to World Games to coach New Zealand’s swimming and golf teams. She organizes trips for Hawkes Bay athletes to compete and raises funds for teams and events.

Mary Joan McFarlane – services to swimming

In 2019 alone, McFarlane spent 232 hours volunteering on the pool deck at national swimming events, more than any other engineering officer in New Zealand. In a 50-year volunteer career, she began swimming events in 1970, qualified as a national starter in 1983, and officiated in international swimming competitions at the Pacific Games and World Masters.

To be a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit:

Kathleen Margaret Farrell – services to netball

Since the 1950s, Farrell has volunteered with netball in the Waikato – as an administrator, player, umpire, coach and manager. In 1970 she founded the successful club Verdettes and a midweek korfball competition. As a coach, her teams have won the national club championships and the NZ U21 title, she has been instrumental in directing club competitions at the Minogue Park Netball Complex and has held many leadership roles within Waikato netball.

Colleen Janice Lyons – services to netball and education

Lyons is a top referee and manager of netball and has been involved in every aspect of the game since 1965. Since she became a referee in 1972, she continues to control matches at all levels. She was president of Netball Otago and was a trustee of Dunedin’s Edgar Center sports and leisure center. A teacher – and assistant principal – at Queen’s High School until her retirement in 1982, she coordinated more than 30 netball teams a year.

Phillis Meti with the 2019 Smash in the Sun trophy she won in Phoenix, setting the world record for longest ride. Photo: delivered.

Phillis-Jean Meti – services for sports, especially golf.

Meti, a three-time world champion in long drive golf, world record holder and current world No. 1, has also represented New Zealand in discus and shot put at the 2003 Oceania and Youth Olympics, and at two waka ama world championships. She also played netball for the Cook Islands for eight years in the Pacific Challenge Cup. Meti, a strong advocate for youth – especially girls – in sports, teaches golf and coaches waka ama teams.

Maxine Khrona Shortland – services to netball and governance

Shortland, a former top player, is a director of Netball New Zealand with 40 years of experience in netball including manager, coach, administrator, board and main netball convenor. She coached Bay of Island College to win the inaugural national school title in 1993 and again in 1994. She is also a business leader with 25 years of board experience including Global Women NZ.

Reverend Janice Ellen Stead – services to sport and the community

After playing for New Zealand in nine Test crickets between 1966 and 1972, Reverend Stead promoted women’s cricket to a wider community through TV and radio commentary. She was a member of the Canterbury Women’s Cricket Executive and is a lifelong member of Canterbury Cricket. She was also heavily involved in table tennis – on the Canterbury Table Tennis Committee for over 25 years and played for New Zealand in the Australian Veterans Championships.

Karen Vercoe – services to sports and governance

Vercoe played for New Zealand in rugby and touch rugby, worked in schools as a Sport Fit coordinator and for an outdoor activities trust, and was a Hillary role model. A graduate of the University of Auckland Business School, she is now chief executive of the Te Arawa Lakes Trust and chair of the Data Iwi Leaders Group.

Heather Margaret Williamson – services to netball and the community

Having helped set up the Tokoroa Netball Center, Williamson has served on the centers’ management committee for over 50 years and has fulfilled almost every role. She played for South Waikato and has coached and refereed at a high level – writing national exam papers and selecting referees for national tournaments. She was Sport Waikato Administrator of the Year in 1995.

The Queens Service Medal:

Vanessa Ann Taylor – services to bowls and the community

Taylor has been recognized for her significant contribution to the Stokes Valley Bowling Club – making it more accessible and promoting the club and the sport widely. As club secretary for seven years, she helped Stokes Valley win Bowls NZ club of the year in 2018 and Wellington club of the year 2020, and helped raise money to give all members a free uniform.