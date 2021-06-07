Palmerston North cricket field moves to modern world

Fitzherbert Parks’ 85-year-old grandstand is getting an upgrade to include toilet and shower facilities.

Plea has been heeded from Manawat cricket officials to bring Palmerston North’s premier cricket ground into the modern world.

The Manawat Cricket Association wants to organize an international team for the warm-up for next year’s Womens World Cup at Fitzherbert Park, as well as domestic women’s and girls’ tournaments.

But the lack of proper facilities for women and youth became a handbrake on the ground.

When women’s teams play, they use the changing rooms at the top of the park’s grandstand, which have their own toilets and showers.

But other women involved in competitions, such as umpires or officials, are forced to use inappropriate areas downstairs, such as communal showers or toilet cubicles next to urinals.

It was also a problem during youth tournaments for girls or boys, when four teams played on the ground and not just two, and they can’t all use the upstairs rooms.

The cricket club has asked Palmerston North City Council, which owns the stand, to fund an upgrade, which is expected to cost $80,000 to $100,000.

This week the municipality confirmed that stuff the work would take place in July 2023.

We have a special funding program for upgrading locker rooms on our sports fields, said Bryce Hosking, municipal real estate manager.

We’ve already been warned of concerns at Fitzherbert Park and have scheduled their locker room upgrade to happen sometime in the next two fiscal years.

Hosking said the council would work with stakeholders, such as the cricket club, to confirm what was needed in the park.

James Lovegrove, general manager of the cricket club, said he was delighted with the news. He thanked the council for the effort it had put in to get the grassroots in order to be able to host first-class cricket again.

It just became inappropriate, he said of the toilet and changing room situation.

We couldn’t host tournaments well. We couldn’t do it safely.

Also boys teams would not want to use communal showers, because they find them inconvenient.

Lovegrove had told the council we have a fantastic grandstand, built in 1936, and that grandstand is set up for male cricketers.

He also said the current arrangement was uncomfortable for men, as girls or young people could walk past using urinals.

The news of the upgrade comes as Fitzherbert Park is confirmed as the host of the boys’ Year Nine and 10 national tournaments in March, and the Central Districts girls’ Years Nine and 10 competition in December.

The Cricket Association has not yet heard anything about its bid to host a World Cup team on the ground, while New Zealand’s domestic play list for next season has not yet been released.

The council was not aware of similar concerns about other sports venues in the city.