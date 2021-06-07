Sports
Palmerston North cricket field moves to modern world
Murray Wilson/things
Fitzherbert Parks’ 85-year-old grandstand is getting an upgrade to include toilet and shower facilities.
Plea has been heeded from Manawat cricket officials to bring Palmerston North’s premier cricket ground into the modern world.
The Manawat Cricket Association wants to organize an international team for the warm-up for next year’s Womens World Cup at Fitzherbert Park, as well as domestic women’s and girls’ tournaments.
But the lack of proper facilities for women and youth became a handbrake on the ground.
When women’s teams play, they use the changing rooms at the top of the park’s grandstand, which have their own toilets and showers.
READ MORE:
* Cricket boss is confident first-class matches will return to Palmerston North
* Bumper season of cricket in store for Manawat
*Number of female cricketers growing in Manawat
But other women involved in competitions, such as umpires or officials, are forced to use inappropriate areas downstairs, such as communal showers or toilet cubicles next to urinals.
It was also a problem during youth tournaments for girls or boys, when four teams played on the ground and not just two, and they can’t all use the upstairs rooms.
The cricket club has asked Palmerston North City Council, which owns the stand, to fund an upgrade, which is expected to cost $80,000 to $100,000.
This week the municipality confirmed that stuff the work would take place in July 2023.
We have a special funding program for upgrading locker rooms on our sports fields, said Bryce Hosking, municipal real estate manager.
We’ve already been warned of concerns at Fitzherbert Park and have scheduled their locker room upgrade to happen sometime in the next two fiscal years.
Hosking said the council would work with stakeholders, such as the cricket club, to confirm what was needed in the park.
James Lovegrove, general manager of the cricket club, said he was delighted with the news. He thanked the council for the effort it had put in to get the grassroots in order to be able to host first-class cricket again.
It just became inappropriate, he said of the toilet and changing room situation.
We couldn’t host tournaments well. We couldn’t do it safely.
Also boys teams would not want to use communal showers, because they find them inconvenient.
Lovegrove had told the council we have a fantastic grandstand, built in 1936, and that grandstand is set up for male cricketers.
He also said the current arrangement was uncomfortable for men, as girls or young people could walk past using urinals.
The news of the upgrade comes as Fitzherbert Park is confirmed as the host of the boys’ Year Nine and 10 national tournaments in March, and the Central Districts girls’ Years Nine and 10 competition in December.
The Cricket Association has not yet heard anything about its bid to host a World Cup team on the ground, while New Zealand’s domestic play list for next season has not yet been released.
The council was not aware of similar concerns about other sports venues in the city.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]