Canadian hockey teams | | berkshireeagle.com





The NHL has been granted a waiver by Canadian health officials to allow cross-border travel for teams starting in the semifinals of the Stanley Cup playoffs, the league announced on Sunday. When in Canada, teams must remain in a bubble and undergo daily testing for COVID-19, similar to the severe restrictions that allowed the NHL to stage and complete its playoffs in two hub cities last year. Teams are assigned designated hotels and do not interact with the public. Canadian Immigration Minister Marco Mendicinos spokesperson Alexander Cohen said the decision was made in conjunction with the Public Health Agency of Canada and with the approval of the governments of Ontario, Quebec, Alberta and Manitoba. Cohen said the government will not hesitate to take further action if necessary. The National Hockey League is very grateful for the decision, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said in a statement from the league. The exemption means that the winner of the NHL’s West Division second round playoff series will be allowed to travel between Colorado and Vegas to meet the winner of the North Division second round series between Winnipeg and Montreal. The waiver will remain in effect in the event Winnipeg or Montreal advance to the Stanley Cup Finals. The NHL considered moving the Canadian-based North Division champion to a temporary home in the US from the semifinals. The border restrictions prevented NHL teams from traveling between the US and Canada during an abbreviated 56-game regular season. The league was limited to inter-divisional play only, and led to the creation of a North Division, made up of the NHL’s seven Canadian-based franchises. With few exceptions, travelers entering Canada must enter a two-week period of isolation upon arrival. The restrictions went into effect in March 2020, shortly after the coronavirus pandemic began, and led the NBA’s Toronto Raptors and Major League Baseballs Toronto Blue Jays to play their regular seasons exclusively in the US. The Blue Jays currently play from their Triple-A venue in Buffalo, New York, after playing the first two months of the season at their training facility in Dunedin, Florida. Last week, Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro left open the possibility that the team could return to Toronto at some point this season. However, Shapiro warned that the decision will likely depend on Canada’s easing of border rules. Shapiro declined to go into details, saying that talks between the Blue Jays and Canadian health officials have become more frequent and certainly more positive in recent weeks.

