Wee Mao: Chinese football favors Don Quixote

A march of a thousand li begins with a single step.

Poor Mao, his admonition has been ignored by his countrymen.

In an apparent effort to realize its rather quixotic dream of achieving World Cup glory, China has chosen to jump and jump by naturalizing three Brazilians to join the national team of the world’s most populous country.

These new Chinese citizens supplied the football goods because, well, they just have to, because their new homeland must have spent millions on transfer fees to ship them from South America to Asia.

More recently, the lads from Brazil in mainland Jiangsu province helped the Chinese eleven beat Guam 7-0 in the second round of the Asian qualifiers for Qatar 2022.

This result may have been a major problem for the hosts, when it was far, far from it.

Guam (current FIFA ranking: 198 out of 210 countries), with a population of 170,000, reportedly had the smallest roster for prospective members of its soccer team: 50 islanders, mostly college students living or studying locally in their native United States.

Its rivals are among the more than 1.4 billion Chinese who apparently love badminton and table tennis more than the beautiful game of futbol.

Guam’s loss was not exactly a win for China, which is currently second in Group A, as it is still five points behind leaders Syria (15).

(Some online group stance reports give the pacer 18 points.)

The group leaders from a war-torn country are practically a shoo-in for the only ticket available for round 3.

If China wants to win Group A, it must emerge victorious from the remaining three games against the Maldives, the Philippines and, again, Syria, for a maximum of nine points (3 for a win, 1 for a draw and zero for a loss).

It can make a leap to the top, but only if the Syrians are nine points short and China wins the last three games.

Big order for a team (73) that can no longer expect to rage through its match against the Philippine Azkals (127) on June 8 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The last time they met, also in a group setting, the match ended in a deadlock, the first time in the memory for the Philippines not to lose a football match against China.

The Philippine Azkals, currently third in Group A and just one point behind China, are joined in the UAE by Bienvenido Maranon, a Spaniard who was recently naturalized (touche!) by an act of the Philippine Congress, and his presence, in this corner opinion, is something China should be concerned about, aside from my all-time favorite Stephan “Shrocky” Schrock.

China was likely to beat the Maldives (158), after beating the latter in a previous meeting in Group A.

But the Syrians (80) are still in the way and the Chinese are unlikely to upset their enemies.

China, which imports foreign talent to bolster its supposedly underperforming national football team, betrays the fact that it has no development program for homegrown futbuleros that would eventually turn out to be World Cup material.

Apparently it has not learned from the East Timor debacle (194), which had dismissed the Portuguese-speaking Brazilians for natives of the former Indonesian colony and made them members of the Timorese elf.

FIFA got into the illegal recruitment of Brazilian players and East Timor went back to square one, hopefully to make amends for its indiscretion.

Not offensive to Mr. Maranon in particular and for Dan Palami and others in general who have revived Philippine football – and made it internationally competitive – but we hope Bienvenido’s case would be the last.

We have the luxury of taking home many foreign-based Pinoys (Filipino-Germans, Filipino-Italians, Filipino-Swiss) and portraying them as proud Filipino Azkals.

Or Filipino-Austrians, like Daniel Alaba, of Filipino and Nigerian parents, who just left Bayern Munich for Real Madrid (wow!).

This corner is worried that Palami just missed this Pinoy prodigy.

In the meantime, let’s watch the Philippines-China match on Tuesday, and good luck, Azkals!