Longhorns lands another big SEC transfer in Alabama RB Keilan Robinson





The Texas Longhorns added another major talent to their ever-evolving roster on Sunday, as Alabama's running back talent Keilan Robinson committed to the program. Robinson, who was recruited as a running back by Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide, was moved to wide receiver in the spring before choosing to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. READ MORE: Texas Longhorns Ex Scottie Scheffler Finishes Third at Memorial Under Alabama's Steve Sarkisian, the 5-foot-9, 190-pound Robinson ran for 254 yards in 2019, before opting out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Robinson will fall behind one of the best running back combinations in the country, Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson, where he will add a new dynamism of speed and speed to the position. Gabriel Watson, who switched from Division II Sioux Falls, was likely the third option before Robinson's arrival and will take the fourth string position despite an impressive spring. READ MORE: Texas Football Jersey Numbers Revealed For Incoming Class Hailing from St. John's High School (Washington, DC), Robinson had offers from a variety of Power 5 programs, including USC, Georgia, Florida State, Michigan, North Carolina, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Wisconsin, and West Virginia. Robinson was one of the best running recruits in the DC area, and a top 20 in the country. READ MORE: Texas Adds Former Texas Tech Transfer Avery Benson To Team 2021 Are you happy with the addition of Benson? Comment and join the discussion below!







