



Rain stops Somersetset’s victory SCORE CARD Typical British weather boosted Somerset’s hopes of winning this LV= Insurance County Championship game against Hampshire on day four at Cooper Associates County Ground. The home side resisted the temptation to declare themselves overnight and sent out Tom Banton and George Bartlett this morning to extend Somerset’s overall lead. Resuming at 323 for six, the pair added 86 to take Somerset’s lead to 458. During that time, Banton made 51 of just 55 deliveries, while Bartlett completed his well-deserved hundred. His dismissal at exactly 100 meant the statement at 409 for seven, leaving the visitors with a 459 win goal. The visitors eventually closed a final day cut short by afternoon rain at 88 for two, with Tom Alsop unbeaten at 23 and Sam Northeast 19 not out. Ian Holland and Cameron Steel started Hampshire’s second innings on a positive note, but their hopes of hitting through the rest for the morning session were dashed when Steel fell lbw for 14, playing over a delivery from Lewis Gregory. At that point lunch was served and the scoreboard read 30 for one. That became 39 to two when Holland, who had already been dropped by Tom Abell on Davey’s third slip, was bowled and pushed towards Gregory. Northeast outlasted a bigger chance at Abell from the hapless Davey, by just four points. However, from then on, Northeast and Alsop went wild, overcoming a quick enchantment of the River End by Marchant de Lange, which included several bouncers. The pair had added 49 when what started as light rain shortly before 3:20pm quickly developed into a downpour. Umpires Steve OShaugnessy and Peter Hartley ruled that play could be resumed at 5:05 PM after an inspection. By this time, the originally remaining 41.4 overs in the game had been reduced to 19.4 and the captains decided to shake hands with a draw without playing any further. The home side took 15 points from the game to overtake Gloucestershire at the top of the group, while Hampshire claimed 14 points and was in third place. Somerset now has a 10-point lead at the top of Group Two. At the end of the match, Tom Abell said: “Although we didn’t win the match, there are many positives that we can take from this result. It is an important result in the context of the season. “We wanted to knock them out of the game and make sure only one team would win, and we did. “We have a decent lead in the group now, started with a points penalty, so there is a good feeling among the group of players. George Bartlett batted brilliantly and Tom Banton was good in both innings, which is encouraging to look forward to the start of the Vitality Blast.” Back to News

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos