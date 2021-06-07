Best and worst scenarios for the 2021 season





There are so many unknowns going into the 2021 season for the Texas Longhorns. There is a new head coach on the sidelines, and the Longhorns will have new offensive and defensive coordinators for the third year in a row. What seemed to be the only constant for the program was former quarterback Sam Ehlinger’s leadership and special play. The clock struck 12 on Ehlinger’s career as he now battles for the reserve lane for the Indianapolis Colts. There were several other employees of the 2020 season who decided to take their talents to the next level, such as Joseph Ossai and Samuel Cosmi, giving new faces the opportunity to stand up and make a name for themselves. Texas head coach Sarkisian and his newly built staff came in and took quite a few flyers on players from the transfer portal on the defensive side of the ball to make up for the lack of depth. If we include Darion Dunn, who switched from McNeese State just days before Tom Herman was fired, Texas has signed a total of five defensive transfers. Brenden Schooler, who landed the Longhorns through the transfer portal before last season, has shifted from a wide receiver to what could prove to be his more natural position at safety. Last season’s pass rush outside of Ossai and DeMarvion Overhsown was disheartening at times. The plethora of transfers along with incoming two-way player Ja’Tavion Sanders can solve that. On the offensive side of the ball, there could potentially be a number 11 at quarterback, but it won’t be Ehlinger. Sarkisian will have to choose between junior and Alamo Bowl hero Casey Thompson or young red shirt freshman gunslinger Hudson Card. The only thing certain on this side of the ball is the legend in the making to run Bijan Robinson back. The team has one of the toughest schedules in the nation according to ESPN’s Football Power Index. However, Texas is expected to win between 8 and 10 games. As always, the college football universe is unpredictable. Let’s take a look at the best and worst scenarios on the next page.

