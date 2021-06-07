Olympic gold medalist Monica Puig misses Tokyo





Reigning Olympic gold tennis medalist Monica Puig will miss the Tokyo Games and the rest of the season after surgery on her right shoulder. Puig, who became the first athlete to win gold for Puerto Rico in any sport at an Olympics with her victory at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, announced in a video message on her Instagram account on Sunday that she was undergoing a second surgery. had to undergo to repair her. rotator cuff and biceps tendon. She said the procedure was about a week ago. It is with a heavy heart that I made this decision. Obviously my team and I think long term and extend my career for as many years as possible and hope to play in the 2024 Olympics in Paris. And that was one of the reasons that led to this decision, Puig said. The second reason was clearly that no one likes to play with pain, and the pain was just too unbearable to spend more than 10 minutes on the field. And that’s something I struggled with as I began my return to the tennis courts. Puig, 27, has not toured since he lost in the first round at Roland Garros in October last year against Sara Errani, the runner-up at the 2012 French Open. That was Puigs’ fourth loss in a row, including a first-round exit at the US Open in September. Puig also had surgery on her right elbow in December 2019. She was unseeded at the Rio Olympics but managed to overcome a series of setbacks by beating three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 in the singles final. That made Puig the first woman representing Puerto Rico to win an Olympic medal of any color. Shortly after that triumph, Puig climbed to a career-high 27th in the WTA rankings. She is currently 168th. Puig’s best appearance at a major tournament was reaching the fourth round of Wimbledon as a teenager in 2013. She never made it past the third round in 27 other Slam appearances. She said she plans to be back in action next year. Me and my team haven’t had an easy time either. … We were already looking forward to the next step, Puig said, which is the rehabilitation process, which will start in a few weeks. More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

