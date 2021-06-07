Changes in physical activity during pregnancy in Chinese women: a longitudinal cohort study | BMC Women’s Health

Study design

Our PA study was a longitudinal study using convenience sampling to recruit pregnant women who received early pregnancy evaluation within a given month from July 2017 to November 2018 in 14 maternal and child hospitals and 10 teaching hospitals in 15 provinces of China . The location of the recruiting hospital for the study has been previously published [31]. All 24 hospitals were public hospitals, and the cost of perinatal health care was largely covered by the government’s maternity insurance program and partly by private individuals. Population characteristics that are biologically plausible or historically determined to be associated with PA were considered determinants examined in our study. Detailed interviews were conducted during the first recruitment clinic visit in early pregnancy to collect population characteristics. The participants were asked to attend a PA level assessment twice, with the first conducted in early pregnancy during the first recruitment clinic visit and the second conducted in mid to late pregnancy during a prenatal clinic visit at 24 weeks gestation.

Study population

The study population inclusion criteria were as follows: (1) age 16 years or older, (2) pregnancy (the) 12 weeks, estimated from the last menstrual period; (3) permanent resident of the student recruitment district; (4) regular prenatal inspection with intent to give birth at the study recruiting hospital; and (5) able to complete the PA assessment online. The exclusion criteria were as follows: (1) severe chronic diseases such as heart failure, pulmonary hypertension, restrictive lung disease, chronic kidney disease, autoimmune disease, epilepsy, malignant tumors or other diseases that would limit PA during pregnancy; and (2) multiple pregnancy. Written informed consent was obtained from all participants and the study was approved by the Ethics Review Committee of Peking Union Medical College (HS-1345).

Of the 4750 women who met the inclusion criteria of our PA study, 102 were excluded because of serious chronic diseases and 32 because of multiple pregnancy. A total of 1,994 declined to participate. Fifty participants were unable to recall their PA from the past 7 days at the initial PA assessment. A total of 2572 women completed the first PA assessment in early pregnancy. Seventy-five had a miscarriage or termination of pregnancy between the two assessments. Twelve participants could not recall PA at the second PA assessment. A total of 2485 women with both early and mid to late pregnancy PA information were eventually included in the data analysis of the present study (Fig. 1).

Assessment of physical activity

PA was assessed in early and mid to late pregnancy using the International Physical Activity Questionnaire short form (IPAQ-SF) validated for the Chinese population [32, 33]. The IPAQ covers three types of PA: high-intensity PA, medium-intensity PA, and walking. High-intensity PA refers to activities that require strenuous physical exertion and that make breathing much more difficult than normal, such as heavy lifting, digging, or aerobics [34]. Medium-intensity PA refers to activities that require moderate physical exertion and make breathing slightly more difficult than normal, such as carrying light loads, cycling at a regular pace, or playing table tennis [34]. Walking includes all walking for work, transport, household, exercise and leisure. The frequency (days) and duration (minutes) of each PA during the previous seven days were examined. The total energy expenditure (TEE) on PA per week was calculated as a total of three types of PA reported in the MET value minutes per week. The values ​​of 3.3, 4.0, and 8.0 were assigned to represent the MET values ​​of walking, medium-intensity PA, and high-intensity PA, respectively. [35].

According to the IPAQ-SF, TEE at PA600 MET min/week is defined as moderate level [35], and the WHO recommends a minimum of 600 MET min/week PA to achieve health benefit [17]. Therefore, we defined PA with TEE600 MET min/week as adequate PA and PA with TEE <600 MET min/week as insufficient PA. Sufficient PA in early pregnancy and insufficient PA in mid to late pregnancy indicated decreasing PA. Insufficient PA in early pregnancy and adequate PA in mid to late pregnancy indicated increasing PA.

determinants

Determinants included demographic, pregnancy and health characteristics. Demographics included age, region of residence, ethnicity, education level, annual household income and occupation. Pregnancy characteristics included parity and pregnancy intention. Health features included pre-pregnancy BMI and a history of smoking or drinking.

Age, ethnicity and pregnancy intention were considered biologically plausible determinants of PA. Education level, income, occupation, parity, BMI, and smoking were determinants historically associated with PA [26,27,28,29, 36].

The residential region, which was classified into eastern, central and western China based on economic development according to the Chinese Health Statistics Yearbook, was considered a plausible determinant of PA. Eastern China was the most urbanized and industrialized, while Western China was the most rural and agricultural. Eastern China was considered the region with the fastest economic growth, followed by Central and Western China. There were seven, nine and eight recruiting hospitals in eastern, central and western China, respectively.

The pregnancy was defined as an intended pregnancy if the couple intended to become pregnant. The pregnancy was defined as an unintended pregnancy if conceived by accident. The pre-pregnancy BMI (kg/m2) was calculated based on the self-reported pre-pregnancy weight in kilograms and height in centimeters. BMI was categorized as underweight, normal weight, overweight, and obese (<18.5, 18,523.9,24, respectively) [37, 38]. Smoking or drinking any form of alcohol in the past 30 days when surveyed was defined as a history of smoking or drinking.

static analysis

The population characteristics of all women included in the study are described. Categorical data is expressed in frequencies and percentages. Continuous data are expressed as means, standard deviations (SDs), medians, and interquartile ranges (IQRs). TEE on PA, energy expenditure on each type of PA, and the proportion of energy expenditure on each type of PA to TEE on PA were compared between early and mid-to-late pregnancy using the signed-rank Wilcoxon test. The proportions of women with adequate PA levels were compared between early and mid to late pregnancy using the McNemars test. Multivariable logistic regression was used to calculate the odds ratios (OR) and 95% confidence intervals (CI) to address the following: (1) associations between population characteristics and adequate PA in mid to late pregnancy in all women included in the study were included, (2) associations between population characteristics and increasing PA in the subset of women with insufficient PA values ​​in early pregnancy, and (3) associations between population characteristics and decreasing PA in the subset of women with sufficient PA values ​​in early pregnancy. pregnancy. p values ​​<0.05 were considered statistically significant. SPSS 22.0 (IBM, Armonk, NY, USA) was used for statistical analysis.