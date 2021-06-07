Inside Arch Manning’s visit to Clemson





Clemson’s best quarterback target in class of 2023 is Arch Manning. The Tigers offered the New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman to stand out on a campus visit over the weekend, where the #1 Top247 passer and his brother Heid Manning competed in the camp. The family spent about 26 hours viewing the ACC powerhouse. First and foremost, the 6-foot-4, 210-pound Manning was excited to just throw in front Dabo Swinney and his staff and have fun. The trip included a tour of the campus and football facility and a dive into the academic component for student-athletes. The family went onto the Memorial Stadium field and, of course, they touched Howard’s Rock. They broke bread with several members of the technical staff and their families and got to know them beyond all the Zooms and phone calls prior to this trip. Clearly Clemson is an exciting offer for Manning. When the Manning family walked into the facility on Saturday, one of the first players they encountered was: Bryan Bresee. This gave Manning the opportunity to talk to several players on the team and ask them questions about their experience so far. He got the feeling that everyone is happy to be there. Manning likes the idea that you have to come to Clemson to earn your offer. Swinney and his associates generally enjoy meeting and visiting and often see how potential prospects work and make sure they fit in with the culture before making an offer. It was no different for Manning who checked the boxes on their side. On the other hand, a program that puts so much time and energy into keeping their culture strong is exciting for the up-and-coming junior passerby. Clemson also addresses Manning with his relationship-oriented program: how all the players and coaches seemed like good people, how everything is organized, how things are tight and regulated, and the players use their time well to get their stuff done. Manning sees a program that does more than prepare you for the next game or level, but in life. Clemson’s ability to graduate players at a high level is very impressive to Manning, as is the fact that so many players choose to return and play an extra year rather than move on. It was also exciting for him to see how many former players now work for Swinney and no assistant is in a rush to leave. Manning knows he is lucky enough to be in a unique place. He looks forward to visiting and seeing, comparing and learning more with SMU and Texas this week and Alabama and Georgia the rest of the month. Manning knows it will be top notch everywhere he goes, but Clemson has certainly set the tone for what a visiting, school and football program should be like. Outside of the schools mentioned, Manning has been to LSU and Ole Miss in the past. Future visits he would like to make include Stanford and USC, Notre Dame, and the state of Ohio, Virginia, and North Carolina. The 247Sports Composite tabs Manning as the number 3 prospect regardless of their position.







