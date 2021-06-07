New NFL Flag Football League Coming to Harrison County This Fall





BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Starting this fall, there will be a new Harrison County football league. The newly opened The Bridge sports complex in Bridgeport will be home to the area’s newest 7-on-7 youth flag football league. “It’s a chance for the kids to come out and learn the basics of the game, build character and leadership skills, and still have a good time in a fairly safe environment,” said Jaycen Saab, president of Roar Sports. . “What kid doesn’t want to put on an NFL-licensed jersey to keep on a lawn and play?” Saab and his company, Roar Sports, are working with the National Football League to bring an NFL Flag Football League to Harrison County. The competition is of course also open to children in other provinces. “Flag football, especially with NFL Flag (Football), is a way for kids to not only gain a fundamental understanding of the different roles and positions in football, but many will go into the flag and discover things, build this foundation and wear it well into the older ages to tackle,” said Saab. According to the NFL Flag Football website, there are currently four NFL-sponsored football leagues in West Virginia. But for kids from Northcentral West Virginia, before Saab’s competition, the only current options were in Morgantown or south to the Charleston or Beckley areas. This competition gives families another opportunity to get their children involved in flag football closer to home. Not only does Saab hope to bring a quality football league to the area, something he believes is needed to serve the counties south of Monongalia County, but his league will also have a faith-based aspect. “The spiritual component, or the biblical component, from a Christian worldview helps to instill leadership skills and character in children as the world comes around them from many different angles, and so on, with absolute truth and the knowledge, which the Bible says,” All wisdom and knowledge is in Christ.’ So we use that as a foundation to teach them the greatest message ever, which is the gospel,” Saab said. As of now, there are three different age groups for the first year of the competition: U8, U11 and U14. That means kids can play from the time they leave kindergarten until they’re ready to put on their high school uniform. Registration dates in person. (Image courtesy of Roar Sports) The league is co-ed, and Saab says it hopes to have four teams per age group this fall. Interested parties who want to register for the competition can click on this link. More information about Roar Sports and the competition can be found by clicking this link. All games will be played at The Bridge in Bridgeport, on the second floor of the brand new facility. Saab says anyone wishing to get in touch with him for coaching opportunities, advertising or ministry positions at the league can contact him at [email protected]







