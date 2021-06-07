Chelsea Tennis makes school history with third place in D3 final





Chelsea’s girls’ tennis team finished the best season in school history by finishing in third place in the Division 3 state final in the Netherlands on Saturday. Not only did the Bulldogs take the best finish in school history, but they also claimed the first individual state title in school history. And that’s not all, Chelsea not only won their first ever state title, but they also came home with three state champions. The Bulldogs finished with 25 points. Detroit Country Day won its fifth consecutive state title with 30 points and Cranbrook-Kingswood came in second with 29. DCD and CK have won every D3 state title together since 2010. Chelsea played spoiler when all three state titles came up against Cranbrook-Kingswood opponents, costing CK the state championship. Anne-Marie Begola made school history by claiming the first title for Chelsea by winning with four basehits. Begola entered the tournament as second and easily got through her first three opponents to reach the final. She won the first set 6-2 against her CK opponent but left the second set 3-6. Begola then bounced back and won the final set 6-4 to claim the title. Anne-Marie Begola claimed the first Chelsea tennis title in school history A short time later, Megan Boughton and Meghan Bareis teamed up to win the quadruple state title. They rolled through their first three opponents to the final as number one. Boughton and Bareis took the first set 7-5, but lost the second in a tiebreak 6-7 (6). Then they came back to win the title by taking the third 6-3. Rachel Bareis played her best tennis of the season this weekend, winning the three-singles state title as an unranked player. She dominated her early games, including an impressive 6-1, 6-0 victory over the second seed in the quarter-finals. She then won her semifinal match over the #6 seed 6-4, 6-1 to reach the final for a matchup with the top seed from CK. Bareis dropped her first set 3-6, but bounced back to take the second 6-4 and the deciding third set 7-5 to claim the title. Rachel Bareis won the D3 three-singles state title after being unseeded at the final Natalie Bareis and Kate Leissner won two games before falling 6-2, 7-6 (5) in the semifinals. Amelia Loveland and Adrienne DeLong won their first two matches with one-doubles before dropping a hard-fought three-set semifinal match 3-6, 6-2, 3-6. Kendall Spink and Malina McGraw teamed up for one win on two-doubles and Sierra Martinez-Kratz one win on two singles. Amanda Dosey dropped her first match to one single







