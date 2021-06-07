Huge walk in closets, club room with table tennis and shuffleboard -…





SPECIAL: 13+ Least Conditions, Up to ONE Month Free on Select Units! Welcome to The Hudson

OR Text 62 to show contact details

to chat! This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath, approximately 1113 Sq. foot Opened in February 2021 at the Cane Bay Plantation of Summerville, SC, The Hudson offers spacious studios, one, two, and three bedroom layouts with your choice of two premium finishing packages. Our carefully curated collection of amenities includes a clubhouse with a 24-hour fitness center, a clubroom with games and large-screen TVs, a resort-style pool and cabanas, an outdoor entertainment lounge and grill pavilion and a dog park. Conveniently located across the street from a new Publix anchored shopping center, The Hudson offers you an apartment with unparalleled convenience. Call or email us today to be among the first to secure your new apartment in The Hudson. Characteristics:

Granite countertops, open floor plans and hardwood floors, large walk-in closets, two unique finishing schemes to choose from, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom studio apartments Communal facilities:

24/7 state-of-the-art fitness center with virtual fitness-on-demand, yoga and spin studio, resort-style pool with outdoor cottages and fire pit, serene pond with walking trails, outdoor entertainment lounge + grill pavilion, package reception service, spacious clubhouse with coffee shop and media room, pet-friendly community with dog park, club room with table tennis and shuffleboard Pet Policy:

Pet Fee: $350 per pet

Pet Rental: $20 per month per pet

*Maximum 2 pets per home

* Breed restrictions apply Use this link for more information:

http://cl.greystar.com/o5w5m7

