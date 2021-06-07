Kyle Larson wins at Sonoma; Hendrick streak at four races

SONOMA, California Kyle Larson first visited Sonoma Raceway as a young child, dressed head to toe in Jeff Gordon gear, watching NASCAR practice from the hillside on a Saturday afternoon.

Now he is a cup winner at what is considered the home track of Elk Grove racers, but his celebration of the victory track on Sunday was a disaster.

Larson tried to recreate a 2014 photo of him spitting wine into the air after a lower level win, but things got a lot windier after this big league win and when Larson spread his mouthful from the oversized chalice, the red splattered. wine about the new circuit president.

I blew it, Larson said. There was a lot of wind and I feel super bad.

It was the only thing Larson did wrong all day.

Larson defeated teammate Chase Elliott in overtime to win his second consecutive race, third of the season, and help Hendrick Motorsports continue the month of dominance.

Hendrick drivers have won four consecutive races and Larson’s Coca-Cola 600 win a week ago at Charlotte Motor Speedway made Rick Hendrick the winningest owner in NASCAR history.

Obviously, last weekend was huge for our business, our company’s history and heritage. We were obviously very proud to do that for Mr. Hendrick in our backyard, said Jeff Andrews, executive vice president and general manager at HMS. Now we come here to Sonoma and we get one for Kyle in his backyard.

The Hendrick group is so well put together that perhaps only two-time defending winner Martin Truex Jr. was considered a real threat to end the streak Sunday, when NASCAR returned to California for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic.

But reigning cup champion Elliott was the favourite. After all, he is the current king of the road with six wins on road courses, including a win over Larson two weeks ago in the rain-shortened debut at Circuit of the Americas in Texas.

Instead, the win went to Larson. And while it was in overtime, it wasn’t close as Elliott was left winless in Sonoma in five starts.

We were solid today, just not good enough at the right times, Elliott said.

Larson, who had led just 11 laps in six previous combined races at Sonoma, won all three stages and led a race-high 58 out of 92 laps. The eighth warning sent the race into overtime for a two-race sprint shootout, but he easily cleared Elliott on the restart and pulled back to tie Truex with a Cup-high three wins each this season.

Hendrick’s four drivers have combined seven wins this season and Bowman on the ninth Sunday gave them three in the top 10.

Elliott finished second when Hendrick tied Carl Kiekhaefer in 1956 with four consecutive 1-2 finishes.

WELCOME RACE FANS

Sonoma welcomed approximately 15,000 fans to the track for the first time in 714 days for NASCAR’s first trip to California since the start of the pandemic. It was likely the last race with a limited number of spectators, as nearly all upcoming venues on the NASCAR calendars have announced plans to open all seats for sale in the future.

With the reopening came a return of dignitaries, including Michael Jordan’s first garage appearance as co-owner of 23XI Racing. Although NASCAR has allowed the team owner to return to the infield since the beginning of the year, Jordan watched from a suite at the Daytona 500 and hadn’t been seen on the track since.

Kyle Shanahan, head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, was the grand marshal, mixing with the drivers before the race. Food Network star Guy Fieri drove the ceremonial pace car and 15-year-old American skateboarding champion Minna Stess from Petaluma gave a skating exhibition.

Shanahan was impressed by his first NASCAR race.

I had no idea what goes into it, he said. I’ve seen Talladega Nights and I thought it ended there. I thought you were driving fast.

NEXT ONE

NASCAR hosts its annual All-Star event Sunday night at Texas Motor Speedway for the first time in racing history. Long-time track president Eddie Gossage will retire after the event.