ProLiant Robinson banned from international cricket
London [UK], June 7 (ANI): England and Sussex bowler Cognos Robinson is all international until the results of a disciplinary investigation following his “historic” tweets in 2012 and 2013. Cricket has been suspended, the England and Wales Cricket Commission (ECB) said on Sunday (local time).
The ECB, announcing the suspension, said it would not be able to participate in the second test against New Zealand starting on Thursday, June 10 in Edgbaston.
The ECB said in a statement that Mr Robinson would leave the camp in England immediately and return to his county.
Earlier, Olly Robinson, who made her UK debut, said “feel free to apologize” for a “racist and sexist” tweet posted as a teenager more than eight years ago. Robinson said in 2012. When his tweets resurfaced on social media from 2013 to 2013, he admitted he felt “embarrassed” for making racist statements.
“On the most important day of my career, I am ashamed of a racist and sexist tweet that I posted more than eight years ago, but which was published today. I’m racist. I want to make it clear that I am not a racist,” he said in a statement from the Cricket Commission (ECB) in England and Wales.
“I am ashamed to think about my actions and make such statements. I was thoughtless and irresponsible, and my actions were unforgivable, regardless of my feelings at the time. Since that time I have matured as a person and have completely regretted the tweet,” he added.
ECB CEO Tom Harrison previously said the Governing Council has taken a “zero tolerance” stance against any form of discrimination and will launch a full investigation as part of the disciplinary process. ..
“There is no word to describe how disappointed the English guys chose to write tweets like this.
“People reading these words, especially women and people of color, will make the image of cricket and cricketers completely unacceptable. We are better than this. We are in whatever form. We also have an unacceptable attitude to discrimination. We have established rules to handle this type of activity. We will launch a full investigation as part of the disciplinary process,” he added. .. (Ani)
