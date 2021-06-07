Sports
Jones and Scotty bring home NCAA doubles title for UNC women’s tennis
If you don’t succeed at first, try and try again.
For graduate student Makenna Jones and sophomore Elizabeth Scotty, learning how to persevere in the face of defeat was how to take home a UNC women’s tennis national title.
After blowing through the NCAA regions in early May, the undefeated, No. 1 seeded UNC women’s tennis team traveled to Orlando, Florida, for the national championships. For two weeks, the Tar Heels played in the team tournament, then competed in the singles and doubles championships.
In the team tournament, UNC defeated California in the round of 16 and Duke in the quarterfinals, then faced Pepperdine in the semifinals.
It was on this round that the Tar Heels’ momentum came to a halt as the Waves stole the colon, the first UNC had lost since facing Texas in February.
The doubles is such a crapshoot, said head coach Brian Kalbas. And if you lose a colon, there isn’t much room for error.
UNC was unable to take the win after dropping that first point and losing three of the six singles lanes. The 4-3 loss to Pepperdine ended the Tar Heels’ historic 48-game winning streak and cost them a ticket to the final.
We went to Orlando undefeated as a team, Scotty said. Me and everyone else thought we would get a national title and it would be from the team, so losing in the semi-finals was very difficult.
But the athletes did not have time to dwell on the loss of the teams, the singles and doubles competitions began after only one day of turnaround.
32-ranked Jones lost in the first round of singles and then injured her leg. Defeated and exhausted, she regrouped the next day for the doubles championship with Scotty. Despite the pressure, Jones remained positive about enjoying her final days as a UNC women’s tennis player.
I was like, you know what? I’m just going to go out in doubles and I’m going to have fun and I’m going to enjoy it, Jones said. Because I never knew what day could be my last day.
Jones and Scotty were a relatively new couple, only debuting their partnership in February. Scotty said her aggressive style from the baseline complements Jones’ quick, smart moves at the net, giving the pair instant chemistry on the pitch.
In their first two matches, the No. 4 ranked duo trailed in the opening sets but came back from both deficits to advance to the quarter-finals. They eventually settled down and confidently played the next two rounds, taking two outright wins against Virginia and NC State.
You’re talking about a symphony, like sweet music playing together, Kalbas said. That’s how they were. They moved in together, they mated, personality wise they just did a great job of understanding what to do from point to point.
Then came the doubles final, the Tar Heels’ last chance to take home a title. Their opponents were none other than Texas rookie duo Kylie Collins and Lulu Sun, the same pair UNC lost its last double to in February and UNC’s other doubles team, Sara Daavettila and Cameron Morra, from the round of 16.
Jones and Scotty trailed 3-0 in the opening set, but fought back against the Texas tandem to tie the score 3-3. They then forced a tiebreak and won seven of the eight points to claim the first set, 7-6.
Texas answered with a 6-4 win in the second set, putting the league title in the hands of a super tiebreak in the third set.
The teams went back and forth relentlessly to make it 8 points. Jones and Scotty used whatever stamina they had left to answer with two final points to take the national title.
Before the tiebreak, Coach Kalbas said that brave teams are the ones who come out with the wins in the breakers, Jones said. And moving on the match point was basically my way of being brave, and it paid off in the end.
In doing so, UNC secured the program’s second NCAA doubles title ever. In their 2020-2021 season, the Tar Heels went 30-1, finishing as ITA’s No. 2 team in the nation, the best in program history.
Even after a long season with a target on their backs, the Tar Heels managed to carry on with an NCAA tournament that was marked by tough tennis, injuries and shocking losses.
And being brave paid off in the end.
You can always come back, Scotty said. You can always finish at a high level.
