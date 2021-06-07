‘It could happen anywhere, anytime’: Hong Kongers in the UK face hate crimes as pro-Chinese groups accused of fomenting hostility

The distinctive sound of bouncing ping-pong balls is the first indication that you are approaching the headquarters of Hackney Chinese Community Services (HCCS) in East London, a charity founded in 1985 by Chinese residents to support local East Asian families.

Tuesday is table tennis day and almost everyone I meet there has a disturbing personal experience to share about racial abuse in Britain.

Covid-19 and Brexit have made racists bolder, this xenophobic sentiment has made them stronger, says Jabez Lam, who works at the HCCS center and has been fighting anti-Asian hate crimes in London for more than four decades.

Many Britons from Hong Kong, including recent arrivals under the BNO visa scheme, have had to endure casual racial abuse on the streets of Britain and now they are also facing a second source of hatred that is loyal to Chinese organizations in the UK. to Beijing and BNO Hong Kongers as the enemy.

A member of the HCCS recently told a BBC documentary how she was spat on by a white man when her train stopped at Camden station, in north London.

A British-born Hongkonger, who works as an outreach worker at the HCCS, recalls being confronted by a white youth who shouted Corona at her as she visited the bins just outside her London home.

I was quite stunned that these incidents always bring with them a sense of shame, disappointment and fear, says Vicky Sung, adding that her mother’s salon business in East London has been constantly attacked by racist thugs.

For British Chinese you expect that racism hatred is not new, she says. People coming to the UK should know that it can happen anytime, anywhere.

Lam has just completed a virtual meeting with the Metropolitan Police Services Covid-19 Chinese and East Asian Forum, established in March 2020 to consult the East and Southeast Asian (ESEA) community following a sharp spike in racist hate crimes.

British hate crime

Hackney is one of the most multicultural boroughs of one of the most cosmopolitan cities in the world. The local museum boasts Hackney’s proud heritage as a tolerant haven for migrants and dissidents, from Indian Lascars in the 18th century to people migrating from the Caribbean after World War II and South Asians fleeing Uganda in the 1970s . Yet there is no shortage of racist hate crimes on the busy streets.

Hate crime race according to London Assembly Assembly dashboard, the 12-month rolling annual average of racist hate crimes in Hackney is 1,013 and the problem is occurring across London and across the country. After a sharp spike in racial hatred crimes in June 2020, the number of offenses in London has risen sharply again, to 1,827 in April 2021.

The combination of Brexit, Covid-19 and growing public antipathy to the Chinese state means much of this is aimed at people from the ESEA community in London and elsewhere in the UK. It makes life more and more unbearable for them.

These are just everyday little experiences, Lam says, pointing to the more serious cases, adding that most don’t report the incidents of racial abuse and just suffer in silence.

According to a Metropolitan Police report there were 457 racial hate crimes against what they classify as Chinese or Oriental ethnic types in London in the first six months of 2020 in London.

In February of that year, 23-year-old Jonathan Mok of Singapore suffered a fracture to his nose and cheekbone after an attack by a 16-year-old boy on London’s Oxford Street. That same month, university lecturer and Chinese citizen Peng Wang was brutally attacked by four men in the city of Southampton.

Anti-East Asian racism is a daily occurrence and it is also a case of identity confusion, says Lam, emphasizing the gross ignorance behind the abuse. While unforgivable and misguided hatred caused by the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic may be directed at Chinese citizens, the victims are anyone who has even the faintest East Asian appearance, including those with ethnic roots in Hong Kong, Singapore. , Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam and Thailand.

Lam says younger East Asian Britons are culturally less reluctant to protest than their ancestors, and more Britons are speaking out to demand change.

One is musician Jonny Fox, founder of the alto hip-hop band,Pho Queue Crew, established to counter the rise in hate crimes against the UK ESEA community since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It exploded after COVID, it was ridiculous, he says.

Fox describes how three of the band members boarded a train in East London’s Plaistow in March of this year when a drunken white man racially taunted them as he got off the same train.

Every day I turn on my phone for a new hate crime in our community, says Fox, who is planning a series of Stop Asian Hate marches and events over the coming months. The first was scheduled for Soho Square on May 23, but had to be postponed.

Hongkongers targeted

The dangers faced by Hongkongers and other East Asian people in Britain are hard enough to tolerate, but Lam points to a second source of hostility and hate crimes.

Many established Chinese community organizations in the UK that offer anti-racism and other forms of support are loyal to the Chinese Communist Party and are highly critical of the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong. In recent months, full-page advertisements have appeared in British editions of Chinese newspapers, with some 200 Chinese organizations in the UK expressing their support for the crackdown in Hong Kong and the controversial national security law.

Lam says these groups are hostile to newly arrived BNO Hongkongers and their supporters and provides alarming video evidence to back up his claims.

This video footage appears to show an established Chinese community support group called Min Quan – The Monitoring Group protest outside a Denise Ho concert in London in October 2019. They appear to photograph, abuse and threaten those in attendance, accusing them of being cockroaches, a derogatory term for protesters in Hong Kong.

Another video as of November 2019, members of the same group appear to attack Lam, his partner and daughter after a Stand with Kong Kong demonstration in Soho, near London’s Chinatown.

When these allegations and video clips were presented to Min Quan-The Monitoring Group by HKFP, they did not deny the allegations.

There is important context for Mr Lam’s allegations (if their veracity) and the ensuing investigations, said co-director Suresh Grover in an emailed response.

There are many unsubstantiated reports of messaging on WhatsApp, warning established Chinese companies in London’s Chinatown not to hire or deal with recently arrived Hongkongers.

A woman from Hong Kong who arrived in Manchester last year under the BNO visa scheme reported a hostile response from established Hong Kong organizations in that city and negative rhetoric on social media.

Through Facebook I came into contact with many (established) immigrants from Hong Kong who said they were not fond of the new immigrants from Hong Kong, she says.

The Chinese Association of Chinatown in London (LCCA) is sponsored by a number of prestigious mainland Chinese organizations, including Beijing City Council and the Bank of China. It has also been accused of being hostile to new arrivals in Hong Kong. The association did not answer questions from HKFP.

Lam, speaking in a personal capacity and not on behalf of HCCS, says he fears that many Chinese organizations in the UK are hostile to the organizations they were founded for because they have been bought off or influenced by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). This is part of a wider program of political infiltration and control of the Chinese community in the UK. He says the CCP has weaponized the issue of anti-East Asian racism and made it part of an agenda for Chinese chauvinism. Beijing’s preferred narrative is that anti-ESEA racism is part of a media-driven conspiracy targeting China, the victim.

The hostile environment created by the established Chinese organizations has made Hong Kong people concerned about approaching established Chinese organizations for fear that their personal data will be passed on to the Chinese embassy or the CCP, Lam says. While there is no evidence for this, there is a high level of fear that relatives in Hong Kong are being exposed to potential risks and it is not just Lam that is concerned.

Racism and pro-CCP groups are equally the potential risk for new BNO attackers, says Simon Cheng, a democracy activist and founder of Hong Kongers in Great Britain. He has also suffered racial abuse on the streets of London, been followed repeatedly and received copious hateful comments on social media.

Yes, we are aware of such hostility towards newly arrived Hongkongers, says Fred Wong of the van Relief and Resettlement Community in Hong Kong.

I’ve heard discussions among pro-Chinese Hongkongers (mostly from groups like LCCA and other Chinatown groups) about how the newcomers will ruin the reputation they took decades to build, who will be leeches to British society and who they will destroy public property in the UK as those who come are pro-democracy protesters.

Newly arrived Hong Kong families who are offered a warm welcome and preferential immigration status by the British government are not only exposed to the risk of malicious racial abuse, but also face hatred from some of the organizations they may turn to for help. have used to.

I think BNO people are probably more concerned about pro-NSL (national security law) Chinese organizations (in the UK) than about racism, Lam says.

