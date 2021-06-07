Coach Ks Pension and the end of the College Supercoach College

Krzyzewski earns close to $10 million a year, a mogul operating atop an economic caste system that has kept the athletes at the bottom of the barrel unpaid.

Players have also been fighting for the opportunity to get paid, and soon they will finally be able to earn significant amounts of money by trading on their tradability as the NCAA prepares to respond to legislation sweeping the country that will allow student-athletes to capitalize on their name. , image and likeness. In the end, they may get salaries from their universities for their work in the field and in court. A push continues to allow them to unite.

Coaches have always had the freedom to walk away from their contracts for better deals at other colleges.

Players fought for similar mobility.

Now they can transfer to another school and play right away, instead of sitting still for a year. Baylor just won the men’s national title in basketball thanks to players who started their careers at other universities.

What does the super coach think of that kind of player freedom?

I’m old-fashioned, said Roy Williams, who considered the matter before retiring. I believe that when you have a little adversity, you have to fight through it, and it makes you stronger in the end. I believe that when you make a commitment, that commitment must be solid.

The irony is thick. In 2003 Williams flew from Kansas to North Carolina. He left the Kansas players he’d recruited, no doubt with promises he’d stay put, in the rearview mirror.