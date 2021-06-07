Sports
Coach Ks Pension and the end of the College Supercoach College
Will the super coach soon be extinct?
Jim Boeheim, how long are you staying in Syracuse?
John Calipari, how about your long drive in Kentucky?
Tom Izzo at Michigan State, and even Nick Saban, the czar of college football in Alabama, have you double-checked your retirement plans?
Together you represent the last of a dying breed.
The flock of such transcendent, paternalistic, charismatic coaches who run the most vaunted men’s programs in the most popular sports thinned considerably last week when Mike Krzyzewski, a coaching legend, announced his plans to leave Duke. At the end of next season, with 42 years and at least five league titles under his belt, Krzyzewski will open the curtains on a remarkable career.
The transition isn’t just a monumental moment in the history of Duke basketball, college sports royalty. It also signals a broad, fundamental change. As amateur and professional players disrupt the status quo, they are unleashing a revolution that empowers athletes and reduces the prevalence of unchallenged authority from coaches.
Nowhere is that more evident than in college, especially in football and men’s basketball, where supercoaches are now an endangered species.
It wasn’t that long ago that they stepped undisputedly across the university sports firmament. Famous than all but a few players, they weren’t just coaches, they were archetypes, part of a mythology in American sports that harks back to Knute Rockne’s days at Notre Dame.
Duke’s annual games against North Carolina were billed as a test of gods, first Krzyzewski against Dean Smith, then Coach K against Roy Williams.
But Williams suddenly and surprisingly retired two months ago, after 48 years. He was an outspoken traditionalist and it was clear he had seen enough of the changes shaping the future of college sport.
Upstart disrupter leagues like Overtime Elite and the Professional Collegiate League will take over the establishment even as the G League is thriving as a minor league alternative to the NBA They offer lucrative contracts to the best high school players Overtime Elite offers $100,000 a year the legitimizing payments to players who have long operated under the table in the college game.
Krzyzewski earns close to $10 million a year, a mogul operating atop an economic caste system that has kept the athletes at the bottom of the barrel unpaid.
Players have also been fighting for the opportunity to get paid, and soon they will finally be able to earn significant amounts of money by trading on their tradability as the NCAA prepares to respond to legislation sweeping the country that will allow student-athletes to capitalize on their name. , image and likeness. In the end, they may get salaries from their universities for their work in the field and in court. A push continues to allow them to unite.
Coaches have always had the freedom to walk away from their contracts for better deals at other colleges.
Players fought for similar mobility.
Now they can transfer to another school and play right away, instead of sitting still for a year. Baylor just won the men’s national title in basketball thanks to players who started their careers at other universities.
What does the super coach think of that kind of player freedom?
I’m old-fashioned, said Roy Williams, who considered the matter before retiring. I believe that when you have a little adversity, you have to fight through it, and it makes you stronger in the end. I believe that when you make a commitment, that commitment must be solid.
The irony is thick. In 2003 Williams flew from Kansas to North Carolina. He left the Kansas players he’d recruited, no doubt with promises he’d stay put, in the rearview mirror.
Gone are the days of bringing in top players like Dukes Grant Hill and Christian Laettner, watching them mature for four years and drive their talents to multiple national titles.
Gone are the days when athletes had no options. They kept complaints silent or threatened to be banished to the bank, perhaps for good. Today’s college athletes can take their concerns to a wide audience on social media or move to another college with ease.
All this means that players are less likely to follow every last dictation without question. It besieges the kind of authority that has directed the most famous men’s coaches in the biggest college sports for over a hundred years.
In the press conference announcing his departure, Krzyzewski said his retirement had nothing to do with the rapidly evolving landscape.
I’ve been in it for 46 years, he said. Do you think the game has never changed? We have always had to adapt to the changes in culture, the changes in rules, the changes in the world. Were going through one now.
That’s an evasion.
By equating the current tectonic shifts with the relatively small changes of the past, the introductions of the three-point line or the shot clock, for example, miss the mark.
The world of yesteryear now seems strange. Think of the eighties, after Krzyzewski went to Durham after coaching at West Point.
Along with Coach K at Duke and Smith in North Carolina, Jim Valvano strode down the sidelines at North Carolina State. Not far away, in the mighty Big East Conference, was Lou Carnesecca (and his famous jersey) at St. Johns. Rollie Massimino was with Villanova. John Thompson in George Town. And a much younger version of Boeheim, now 74, in Syracuse.
Apologies to the younger generation, to people like Baylors 50-year-old basketball coach Scott Drew, but it will never be like this again. Not if the players join the action, get a piece of the pie and claim their rights.
The time is ripe for change. What will the landscape look like in ten years?
No one can say for sure, which is both exciting and discouraging. But this seems inevitable: it’s unlikely that the supercoach, safely in power, dictating the terms, firmly in archetypal fame, still won’t be there.
