Sky Sports win BAFTA in Sports category after Michael Holding and Ebony Rainford-Brent call for an end to racism | Cricket News

Sky Sports pundit Michael Holding said: “Racism is learned. No one is born racist. The environment you grow in, the society you live in encourages and teaches racism.” Sky Sports has won a BAFTA award in the Sport category for its live coverage of the first Test between England and the West Indies in 2020. Last July, the Sky Sports Cricket production team aired the first major international sporting event since the global COVID-19 outbreak, setting the standard for broadcasting in bio-secure locations around the world. But the program had a powerful impact before a single ball was thrown as pundits Michael Holding and Ebony Rainford-Brent teamed up to demand an end to institutionalized racism following the George Floyd murder in America. Holding said: “We are all human, so I hope people recognize that the Black Lives Matter movement is not trying to put black people over whites or anyone else. It’s all about equality. “When people say ‘all lives matter’ or ‘white lives matter’, please, we black people know that white lives matter. I don’t think you know that black lives matter.” Rainford-Brent added: “It can’t be a ‘black person’s problem’, it has to be everyone’s problem. We have to want a society that is representative and supports people from different backgrounds. “That’s it for me. We need honest conversations, opportunities and people in positions of power. And then we can change the landscape.” The pair were joined in a follow-up conversation by fellow expert Nasser Hussain, who explained the role education should play in eradicating racism – Holding’s comments were viewed more than six million times on Twitter. Commenting on the BAFTA success, Sky Sports cricket director Bryan Henderson said: “It’s great that such a special piece of work has received such recognition. “However, this would not have been possible without the courage and character of Michael Holding and Ebony Rainford-Brent. What started as a team meeting to discuss the tragic events of George Floyd’s murder turned into a flurry of emotions from Ebony speaking about her experiences with racism in society and in cricket. “We then decided to use our voice – Sky Cricket’s platform – to highlight injustice and hopefully in some small way make the world a fairer place, and cricket a sport for all. “Thanks to Mikey and Ebony, two incredible people. Thanks also to Rob Noonan, James Wilson, Tom Hart and Tom Basciano who created the VT. And finally thanks to Ian Ward and Nasser Hussain for their amazing supporting roles on the broadcast.” Sky Sports Cricket saw stiff competition in the sports category from the Sky Sports F1 team for its coverage of the Bahrain Grand Prix. After 24 nominations, Sky won a total of six BAFTAs, including Drama Series for Sky Original save me too and entertainment program for Sky Arts Life & Rhymes. Earlier this year, Sky Cricket won best television/digital live event coverage – with Holding as best expert – at the SJA Awards, while the team also took home best program at the recent RTS Broadcast Awards.







