National title has become a reality for Hutchinson CC football program





Posted: June 6, 2021 / 9:14 PM CDT

/ Updated: June 6, 2021 / 10:50 PM CDT

HUTCHINSON, Kansas (KSNW) — It was a wild 24 hours for the Hutchinson Community College football program. On Saturday, they won the program’s first national title in 89 years, and were welcomed to Hutchinson by police escort on Sunday morning. After Snow College followed three-quarters of Saturday’s NJCAA National Championship game, the No. 1 ranked Hutchinson CC football team made the final quarter of the 2020-21 season arguably the most memorable in Blue Dragon history. The Blue Dragons scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, made a key stop on a Snow 2-point conversion and Trey Pinkney sealed the deal with an interception with 1:03 left to help the Blue Dragons rally for a 29-27 victory over the No. Badgers with 2 ranks at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Ark. “We’re going to enjoy this a little longer, at least for the next few days,” said Blue Dragon head coach Drew Dallas after his first season as head coach at Hutchinson. “Our football team gets a chance to detox and relax a little and get away from it all.” Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 NJCAA football season was played in the spring, meaning the 2021 season is about two months away from its start. “Sometimes they say it’s a lot easier to get to the top than to stay at the top. That’s our new challenge: we have to stay on top,” says Dallas. “That will come with its own unique challenges and when that time comes, we’re going to roll up our sleeves and try to make it happen.” With the win, The Blue Dragons complete only their third undefeated season (8-0) in the history of the program, joining the 1947 and 1969 teams.

