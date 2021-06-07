Players feel knocked out in deteriorating battle on tennis grass as private lessons take over





HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) — Since the city began re-licensing classes last month, Diamond Head Tennis Center regulars claim they are being squeezed out by a private operator. We feel it’s not right. There’s something wrong with someone joining a nonprofit, and in fact they’re teaching at a really fast pace, said Mark Wasserman, who has played at Diamond Head for more than two decades. A change.org petition asks city to revoke licenses to nonprofit Oahu Tennis Association. Organizers said the OTA has been given permission to use four of the ten courts in Diamond Head at different times of the day, preventing the public from playing. But the companys founder, Yhale Scott, said the permits were properly issued by the city. It’s part of the City’s and County’s right to issue permits, he said. I believe, and you can ask this, that 50 percent of their courts can be used at any time. One of the major complaints is that some of the private lessons are scheduled during peak times, when the courts are at their busiest. The city said that after receiving the complaints, it began discussions with the Oahu Tennis Association about their use of the courts during peak hours. We will continue to strive for that balance between general public use and permitted use, and we ask everyone to be patient as we further review this policy, the city said. Critics also complain that the Oahu Tennis Association is taking advantage of them at their expense. They claim the organization’s own website says it charges people between $25 per hour and $120 per hour for private and group classes. This organization uses public courts to support their money-making efforts, greatly reducing the availability of facilities to the public, said Paul Chun, another longtime Diamond Head player. But Scott said the actual price is about $25 dollars an hour for group classes. He said his website’s booking button was incorrectly linked to his profitable company’s rate schedule. That company — the Oahu Tennis Academy — offers private tennis lessons in local hotels and resorts, not public parks, Scott said. He said the problem with the website has since been fixed. Didn’t charge $120 an hour, he said. He added that he and his staff have been harassed by regulars ever since they started teaching at Diamond Head — and even after he offered to scale back some of his court times. Some of our coaches have been harassed, he said. Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

