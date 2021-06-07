Mishawaka renamed Hums Park to Heroes Park with input from teenagers.

MISHAWAKA The city’s newest teen-oriented park on the southeast side was designed by teens and will serve to honor the achievements of several indigenous sons and daughters.

Heroes Park, formerly known as Hums Park, has undergone a $500,000 renovation.

Mayor Dave Wood inaugurated the park on Sunday, honoring the efforts of his youth advisory council, as well as the city residents whose names were posted on signs throughout the location.

A walk through the park will show the results of the teens’ input.

A Fitcore extreme obstacle course that resembles equipment seen on television episodes of “American Ninja Warrior” stands out. In addition, visitors can play cornhole, table tennis, and chess or checkers. They can also lounge in a hammock tree or in several permanent hammocks placed around the park.

The park even has a go-go ball pit, a dodgeball-style game often offered in camps and playgrounds.

Wood said that when the youth council won two smaller park improvement competitions, he decided to allow the group to plan, oversee and recommend park improvements proposed in the city budget to create a park that teens would use and to enjoy.

He said the original $250,000 budget for the Hums improvements resulted in a $500,000 completed renovation.

“This is the first park designed by teens for teens,” Wood said. “The kids have taken over.”

Seth Becker, a 2021 high school graduate and a two-year youth council member, said the mayor said planning the park could be the “baby” of the teens.

He recalled that the council looked at parks that appeared to be aimed at younger children, giving rise to features like the obstacle course. “It would test physical ability and teens would challenge each other,” Becker said. “We thought it would be a fun thing to do and attract more teens.”

By the end of the trial, he said he was given a map of the park and had a hand in choosing where the park benches and trash cans would go.

Allison Gordon, another graduate on the council, said her work on the budget committee showed her that park equipment doesn’t come cheap.

“I’ve worked with the finance committee,” Gordon said. “It was like a wake-up call. You look at playground equipment like a swing and you see it costs thousands of dollars.”

When the council decided on the obstacle course, she said she’d seen pictures and liked it, but she was impressed to see it in person. “When I saw it, it was really great,” she said.

During Sunday’s dedication ceremony, attendees had the opportunity to see the various old and new features named after local people who have made significant contributions to the city and accomplished great things, including:

Anderson Brothers Court

Some minor improvements have been made to the sand volleyball court. The field is named after Steve and Dan Anderson, legendary local high school volleyball coaches.

Steve Anderson is an Indiana High School Volleyball Hall of Famer. He has coached at Mishawaka High School from 1979-2005 and took a hiatus before returning to the coaching job in 2016. He won 24 NIC titles, three state championships, and was the Indiana High School Coach of the Year four times.

His brother, Dan Anderson, retired as head volleyball coach from Marian High School in 2020 after 28 seasons with the Knights. There, he collected a record of 723-244, including 27 winning seasons. He took the Knights to seven state finals and earned four state titles.

viola field

The soccer field at the park is named after Tony Violi, who was a soccer coach at the Catholic schools in Mishawaka for 36 years. Violi was vice president of the St. Monicas Athletic Association and is currently the football director and president of the Inter-City Catholic League.

Rohrer path

A running/walking trail that circles the soccer field is named after Anna Rohrer, the former Mishawaka High School luminary. She is a six-time IHSAA state champion in athletics and cross country, and a two-time Foot Locker national high school cross country champion. At the University of Notre Dame, she earned four All-America honors in cross country, a school record.

smitty’s

The extreme obstacle course is named after the late Gregg Smith, a 1993 graduate of Mishawaka High School, who spent 21 years working for the school business, primarily as a high school science teacher. Smith was a longtime assistant coach in the Mishawaka High School football program. Most recently, he was director of football operations for head coach Keith Kinder in 2019. Before that, he was defensive coordinator for former Cavemen head coach Bart Curtis.

Educators Orchard

The Mishawaka Garden Club has sponsored the planting of fruit trees in the park. Hums’ fifth grade students helped set up the new orchard near the Hums Nature Centre.

the district

A new pavilion has been built in the park and it is named in honor of the members of the Mishawaka Police Department.

fire station

The new children’s playground at the front of the park is named the Firehouse in honor of the Mishawaka Fire Department. Fire Station No. 4 is located just west of the park.

Wood said several park improvement projects will be completed later this summer. Security lighting is planned for Rohrer Trail, while there are plans for a major upgrade to the full-size basketball court on the west side of the park.

The upgrade was planned as a way to replace the loss of Central Park’s entire basketball court. In addition, a series of pickleball courts are planned for Central Park, where a multi-purpose surface will be constructed.

