Avalanche staggers against Vegas. If Jared Bednar can’t find the answer, he might be the wrong coach. – The Denver Post

LAS VEGAS – How do you like destroying the Avalanche, Jared Bednar?

Not to suggest he has no idea, but Bednar might want to buy a vowel. Instead of throwing his team under the bus, maybe he should get his brains up and running, because Colorado could certainly use something akin to a coach who knows how to respond to adversity under the pressure of the NHL playoffs .

Facing the stark reality that he was thoroughly embarrassed in front of 18,081 screaming fans at the T-Mobile Center on Sunday night during a 5-1 loss to Vegas, the Avs coach may consider making a meaningful lineup change, in order to replacement of defender Patrik Nemeth with Bo Byram.

Hey, I’m nothing more than a knucklehead who lasts every mile of those long, glorious rides the Avalanche took to championships in 1996 and 2001. But you don’t have to be Scotty Bowman to see that Colorado can’t survive and advance against Vegas in this way.

It’s now up to Bednar to come up with a newer approach than pointing an accusing finger at Nathan MacKinnon and the top line for getting confused by the Golden Knights. In the last three games, shots were in Vegas’ favor 119-63.

On this bleak road trip to the Nevada desert, MacKinnon and linemates Mikko Rantanen and Gabe Landesog scored one, lone, power play goal. “I think they must be frustrated,” Bednar said.

Maybe about 50 years ago hitting your players forehead worked as a motivational tactic in the locker room of an old hockey barn. But this is real life in 2021, not “Miracle” the movie. You are not portrayed by Kurt Russell as a grizzly bear on the couch, Mr. Bednar.

So stop your growling. Stop complaining about the “compete” level. And start coaching.

Success in play-off hockey is a vague thing. Momentum rises, falls and falls. At this point, Bednar has to do more than scream like a kid in the front car of the roller coaster.

“Coaches can say whatever they want… but we need to stop the bleeding and get back on track,” said Avalanche forward Brandon Saad.

This best-of-seven series equals two wins apiece. But right now it feels like all Colorado is going for is home ice in two of the three remaining games.

After being scolded by Bednar for not fighting for every inch of ice after Game 3, the Avs took a 1-0 lead in Game 4 after a sweet goal from Saad by a minute and 50 seconds.

And then it quickly got more painfully cheesy than a Wayne Newton ballad for Colorado. I don’t speak German, but the Avs are deep in it Thank you very much.

When it’s 102 degrees on the Vegas strip, it’s hard to suffer from brain frostbite. But somehow Nemeth committed a knucklehead upheaval that destroyed any confidence the Avalanche brought to the rink. I’ve seen more sensible life decisions in Sin City at 2 a.m. by a tourist popping a meter-long frozen daiquiri.

The Golden Knights bring the forecheck like Thor wields a hammer. That can be intimidating, as the mere threat of a big hit can weigh heavily on a player’s mind.

With the puck on his stick as he scrambled behind Philipp Grubauer and the Colorado goal, Nemeth’s focus faded to black. He panicked unnecessarily under the pressure of no physical contact and fired a casual turnover into the lap of the hard-charging Knights. The chaos that ensued resulted in a score from Jonathan Marchessault at 7.07 of the first period.

“That turnover hurt… We have to be cleaner than that with the puck,” Bednar said.

Game 4 was all about Viva Las Vegas after Nemeth set the shaky tone for an Avalanche team that has lost its swagger.

Byram is only 19 years old. He has not played a game since he suffered a concussion in the last week of March from a goal by Golden Knights winger Keegan Kolesar.

However, Byram knows how to stick the puck to his stick in a way that Nemeth doesn’t. It can be noted that solid puck handling could be a nice skill under the pressure of the Vegas pre-check.

To the noise of 18,081 fans going Vegas wild in the arena, Bednar screamed line changes until his vocal chords disintegrated into large chunks of gravel. But screaming won’t defeat the Golden Knights. What the Avs need from their coach now is leadership that comes from a clear thought rather than a loud mouth.