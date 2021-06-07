BIG NEWS | England Suspend Ollie Robinson from all international cricket





BIG NEWS | Ollie Robinson banned from all international cricket The ECB informed Monday about its suspension via a release (IST). (Photo credit: Getty Images)

England pacer Ollie Robinson, who made his debut in the first Test against New Zealand at Lord’s, has been banned from all international cricket pending the outcome of an investigation into the racist and sexist tweets sent by the pacer in 2012 and 2013. second Test against the Kiwis at Edgbaston starting on Thursday. The all-rounder had posted some racist and sexist messages on Twitter about 9 years ago when he was 18 years old. The tweets surfaced on social media after he made his England debut on June 2, 2021. Posting the outrage on social media, Robinson had apologized to his England team-mates after being punched on Day 1 of the first England v New Zealand test match at Lord’s. Notably, Robinson was the standout bowler for England with 7 wickets in the match. “I want to make it clear that I am neither racist nor sexist. I deeply regret my actions and am ashamed to make such comments. I was thoughtless and irresponsible, and regardless of my state of mind at the time, my actions were unforgivable. Since that time, I’ve matured as a person and deeply regret the tweets,” Robinson said at the time. Robinson’s actions off the field were unacceptable: Root England captain Joe Root said after the first Test that while Robinson’s debut was “exceptional”, his actions off the field were unacceptable. “He contributed well with the bat, his performance with the ball was excellent,” Root said. “He has shown a high level of skill and he definitely has the game that can be successful in Test cricket “But as for the things that have happened off the pitch, it’s not acceptable in our game. We all know that. He immediately addressed the dressing room. He spoke clearly to you and other media went straight to it. From that point on At the moment he showed great remorse. You can tell it’s very genuine from how he’s been in the group and the team.” The first Test between England and New Zealand ended in a draw on Sunday. The second test between the parties is scheduled for June 10 in Edgbaston.

