Police investigate Stowe shooting near football game





A 17-year-old boy was gunned down Sunday night in a Stowe neighborhood near Sto-Rox Junior-Senior High School, where a football game was being played. The shooting happened near the intersection of Russellwood Avenue and Dale Street, about a block from the football stadium. The Allegheny County Police Department is assisting the Stowe Police Department with the investigation. There has just been a shooting at the football all star game in @StoRoxSD @StoRoxfootball. The crowd has run and left and the players are all safe in the schools. There are currently no actors in custody. @PGHSportsLive @PghSportsNow @WPXIMikeHolden @WPXI pic.twitter.com/cEPZFlPLUy — Ed Thompson (@thompsonPhoto12) June 7, 2021 It was close enough to the stadium that Tribune-Review sports correspondent Jerin Steele heard the shots from the press box. Covering the Never Fear Being Different football WPIAL all-star game, Steele heard the shots about two minutes before halftime. Steele said he and another person in the press box “hit the floor” upon hearing the shots. On leaving the stadium, Steele said he saw the 17-year-old being shot on the ground, bleeding. No injuries were reported at the stadium and police made no mention of the match in a press release. Never Fear Being Different CEO Jordan Rooney said the game was canceled immediately after the shooting. He said everyone’s safety was the top priority ahead of the match. “We have overloaded security. We searched everyone at the door. It could have happened anywhere,” Rooney said. 1/4 We had an unfortunate incident tonight at the @nfbdallstargame There was a shooting near the stadium. We really hope everyone is okay and that the safety of our players, coaches and fans is our first thought and priority. — jordonr (@jordonr) June 7, 2021 The game will not be rescheduled as the players will soon be college-bound, he said. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Department at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joyce at 724-226-7725, [email protected] or via Twitter .







