Southwest Christian: CJ Velgersdyk becomes the first Stars tennis player to declare | Chaska Sports

Win-and-in. That was the scenario for Southwest Christian senior CJ Velgersdyk in the Section 2A Boys Tennis Individual Semifinals on June 3 at Breck High School.
Against Breck School’s Ben Rex, the section team champion, Velgersdyk needed three sets to win, 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, becoming Southwest Christian’s first tennis player to advance to state.
Velgersdyk is a five-year-old letter winner for the Stars.
Velgersdyk, who lost 12 of 13 games in the championship to Clayton Haberman, the top class A player, of Breck School, was joined by teammate Max Schmidt in the last four of Section 2A.
Schmidt won three games against Haberman and finished fourth in the school’s second-best section.
Velgersdyk will play in the Class A State Tournament at St. Cloud Tech High School on Thursday, June 10 at 8:00 AM. He draws Virginia’s Jared Delich on the first round.
TRACK & FIELD: Subsection
Southwest Christian will have four girls athletes in five events and seven boys athletes in five events at the Section 2A Meet on June 12 at Mankato West High School.
Mehlayna Straub, who set a school record in triple jump, jumped to 34 feet, 2 1/2 inches, advanced in four events. She qualified for the 100 and 200 meters in 12.67 and 26.87 seconds.
Straub was also part of a 4×400 relay race along with Kaitlyn Wercinski, Lillian Rediger and Taylor Scott that set a winning time of 4:25. Wercinski will also race the open 400 on sections after finishing third in 1:06.17.
Southwest Christian brought out the 4×200 relay of Brandt Schultz, Zach Kaupp, Christian Scott and Zion Buck – all undergrads – in a time of 1:41.12.
Schultz will also run in the 200m after a time of 25.42 in fourth place. Next to him on the track are Brandon Mosley in the 400m (56.34), Wyatt Wercinski in the 800m (2:13.77) and Chris Evans in the 1600m (5:16.62).
