Sports
NHL teams will hop at the border before the Blue Jays and Raptors get home. The power of hockey has never been so clear
If the hockey boys can do it, the return of baseball’s Blue Jays to Toronto must be just around the corner, right?
Perhaps. Possibly.
On the other hand, if we’ve all learned anything in the past 15 months, it’s that the politics of national and provincial health policy is just as complicated, unpredictable and full of contradictions as any other part of our national lives.
What we were told on Sunday by the Trudeau government is that it is apparently in the “national interest” that the winner of the NHL’s all-Canadian North Division, either the Winnipeg Jets or the Montreal Canadiens, will receive a travel waiver to cross the Canada border. and the US in the next round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, with private jets to take on an American opponent. That US team can also return to Canada without quarantine as part of a best-of-seven series.
Presumably, if the Habs of Jets make it to the Stanley Cup final, the same priorities of “national importance” will apply.
For basketball fans who saw the Toronto Raptors forced to play last season in Tampa, Florida, and baseball fans who saw the Jays forced to play in Dunedin, Fla. and Buffalo, NY home, this must be a mind-boggling decision.
The NHL was granted waivers for holding bubble playoffs in Toronto and Edmonton last summer, and midway through this season, players swapped from US to Canadian teams were allowed a seven-day quarantine instead of a 14-day quarantine.
Now this. No quarantine at all. Almost like the time before.
To be fair, the FBI imposes all kinds of rules and protocols for the Jets or Habs to follow, and we can assume that both teams are fully or largely vaccinated, although we can’t be sure.
In addition, Canadians hope for a gradual return to normality in the coming months. That’s why when Montreal was able to receive 2,500 fans for Game 6 of its opening round against the Maple Leafs, it became such a big, symbolic step forward.
Now we go from a small crowd at the Bell Center to a cross-border competition in just a few days.
It’s hard not to see this without wondering if the NHL, and David Thomson, and the Molson family, and Sportsnet owner Rogers are getting pretty good preferential treatment here.
Not that they haven’t gotten it for months. Let’s not forget that thousands upon thousands of Canadian children haven’t had a hockey season this year because of the safety concerns of the sport. But the Leafs, Habs, Canucks, Oilers, Flames, Senators and Jets were able to play a 56 game season and often travel from province to province without restrictions.
Likewise, events such as the Bell Canadian Open and CP Women’s Open golf tournaments, and the National Bank Open tennis competition, had to be canceled for the second year in a row, mainly because it was too difficult for professional golfers and tennis players to serve a quarantine. in Canada before competing in this country.
Perhaps we are witnessing the bending of political power of NHL owners in Canada.
After all, it’s not like this is the only way Winnipeg or Montreal can enter the next round. Both teams can move to a location in the US for the duration of the playoffs, just like the Raptors and Jays did. Or, in theory, US teams could have been sent north under normal quarantine rules, just like they did last summer.
Instead, the Northern Division winner will basically be allowed to operate as much as in pre-pandemic days, albeit with extra layers of health regulations. It also means the team will play in arenas with partially or fully relaxed COVID restrictions to let fans back in.
There were 13,773 fans at the Amalie Arena Saturday to watch Carolina host Tampa, and another 12,000 at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island for the Islanders-Bruins game. Friday night there were 17,504 customers at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for a playoff tilt between the Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche. Not every fan is tested before those matches and not every fan is vaccinated. Canadian teams have been playing without fans for health and safety reasons for months, and now they will be exposed to those situations.
Some Canadians who want a quicker return to how it used to be will love this. Canadian hockey fans have seen the more exciting atmosphere in partially filled American arenas compared to empty Canadian rinks, and have been eager to see that crowd again in the Great White North.
Is it ultimately dangerous to let the Jets or Habs cross the border? Probably not.
Is it an expression of the “national interest?” No not at all.
Is it fair, given what Canadian athletes and other Canadian professional teams have been dealing with? Not really.
But it’s going to happen. Politicians know how to read polls. The political power of hockey in Canada has won the day.
