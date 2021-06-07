Crossing the Bar, by CK Stead





Karl Stead CK Stead’s third volume of the autobiography will be published by Auckland University Press in May 2021. He was born in 1932. Show more

Read Room A freshly composed poem by the somewhat critically researched but calmly industrious Auckland writer CK Stead Author’s Note: Ann Thwaite is the biographer of Emily Tennyson, Frances Hodgson Burnett, AA Milne and others. She spent part of her childhood in New Zealand, she and her brother were sent to stay with Kiwi relations when it looked like England was about to be invaded. She is exactly my contemporary, hence the fantasy about the Mt Eden Pool where she records swimming as a child. Anthony was an important poet, editor of books for The listener (BBC), and The new statesman, poetry editor for Secker and Warburg, and possibly best known as a literary performer and editor of Philip Larkins. They are old friends and I have borrowed two of their houses, one in Norwich and the other in London, for locations in two of my novels. Cross the bar

Memory of the Thwaites Ann and Anthony, Anthony and Ann at Low Tharston, Norfolk punting on the millstream by reeds and the purple damselflies of an English summer, table tennis among the trees or in winter under oak beams Start your day with

READ TODAY’S NEWSLETTER for a fire at the Mill House being at school together he the editor-poet famous for Larkin (and sometimes shaman of the Anglican community) she the biographer, archivist of secrets and family affairs bouncing on their trampoline in the woods told me she couldn’t write her life story while Anthony was alive and hadn’t she been? my fantasy bossy little Pom swim at the Mt Eden Pool of my childhood? And then at the last Anthony, dying at 90 being read by Ann and viewed by her he is silent and seems unconscious while she heard say he could cross the horizon provoke the deathbed in that voice still Anthonys de BAR. Even at the door one foot in another world you need to get your quotes right that was our Anthony on the way.







