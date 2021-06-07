USMNT’s epic Nations League triumph over Mexico offered many lessons bood

DENVER — The United States men’s national team entered the CONCACAF Nations League final against Mexico on Sunday as a side with a lot of potential but little experience. But in a captivating match that lasted nearly three hours, this young American team grew before the collective eyes of those in attendance and won 3-2 after extra time to claim the inaugural edition of the trophy.

It was a game in which the USA navigated countless twists and turns, rallied twice, converted a busy penalty via Christian Pulisic in extra time and then survived a penalty against them with substitute Ethan Horvath making a brilliant save from Andres Guardado.

There was also the usual poison that accompanies this rivalry. Pulisic and his teammates were showered with debris (and Giovanni Reyna was hit in the hit with an object) after his penalty conversion. There were tough challenges, more than a few scuffles — including a hand around midfielder Weston McKennie’s neck — and even a fan who took the field.

– US-Mexico marred by anti-gay chants, thrown objects

– Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (US only)

And in the end the USA conquered the three for the first time in eight years in a competitive game. And while the game was extra important with a trophy on the line, the actual prize seemed almost secondary to the events that took place throughout the evening.

“It’s very important for this group,” American manager Gregg Berhalter said of the win. “We’re a young side and we have to learn to win. These games are very difficult, and for us it was about having a game plan to execute the game plan, but then it’s also about fighting in the spirit.”

The USMNT won the inaugural Nations League final over rivals Mexico in a game full of drama. Omar Vega/Getty Images

The future will determine how much this victory will boost the American team. World Cup qualifiers start in just three months and qualifying remains by far the most important prize for this team. To some extent, the American men’s program still suffers from the failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. But this victory means a lot to the players as it gives a huge boost of confidence that its potential is translated into results at big moments. It also gives Berhalter the kind of signature victory that increases faith in his methods.

In any case, this is a game these American players will remember for the rest of their lives, especially given the wild swings in momentum. And none more so than Horvath, who has struggled for playing time at Club Brugge this season and was scheduled as a backup for Steffen. But when Steffen was forced out with a knee injury in the 69th minute, Horvath stepped in and made a series of groundbreaking plays to the delight of the more than 20 friends and family in attendance.

“Just thinking about how hard it is for goalkeepers to get into the game at that stage of the game and then make the impact he made was remarkable,” Berhalter said. He added: “It’s been a tough season for him and to have a performance like that in his hometown, you know, it’s stuff storybooks write about.”

The talking point leading up to kick-off was Berhalter’s decision to go with a three-man backline, presumably in an effort to free Sergino Dest from his defensive responsibilities and get more attacking.

But before the USA could even settle into a rhythm, disaster struck when a too-accidental pass from defender Mark McKenzie was picked by Jesus Corona, allowing him to go into goal and get his shot past Steffen. The game was only 63 seconds old.

The US struggled to settle in the ensuing minutes, unable to connect passes and looking suspicious in defense, especially with Tim Ream often left isolated to defend Uriel Antuna one-on-one.

But a critical run around the 27th minute highlighted that the USA, both individually and as a team, worked so hard at times, but showed almost endless reservoirs of determination and revealed the ability to learn on the fly. One moment, Hector Moreno nodded home Hector Herrera’s cross, then VAR came to the rescue of the American team, disallowing the count. Then, in a flash, they tied as Reyna made up for a rebound after McKennie’s header hit the post. In between, Reyna was everywhere, attacking but also contributing to the defense. McKennie began to intrude all over the field and John Brooks put in a tremendous performance to help stabilize the American defense.

However, there were still warning signs. Pulisic was ineffective for most of the night. The back line was wobbly. Dest, thought to be a key part of the US tearing down the defenses of Mexico, looked completely out of shape and unsure of what to do and where to go.

The second half saw the US play with more composure and level, even if it wasn’t quite in full swing. McKennie forced a trio of saves from Mexican keeper Guillermo Ochoa, while consistently shuffling free on set pieces.

And yet it was a substitution of Mexican manager Gerardo “Tata” Martino – the introduction of striker Diego Lainez – that almost turned the tide. The Mexican side had attacked Ream relentlessly throughout the match, and Lainez’s agility and fresh legs gave him a clear advantage. It paid off in the 79th minute as Lainez cut in and unleashed a shot that defeated Horvath.

At that point, it looked like all Mexico had to do was watch the game, but McKennie wouldn’t be denied, finally getting the better of Ochoa with his header from Reyna’s corner that crept just into the goal.

The regional heavyweights continued to land haymakers and Horvath had to be on his sharpest to deny Lozano in the 90th minute. And when the first 90 minutes delivered drama, extra time took things off the red line. Pulisic won a penalty 109 minutes into the game after being felled by Mexican defender Carlos Salcedo, a penalty that required a five-minute VAR assessment, and Martino was also shown a red card for putting his hands on the referee. Brooks couldn’t stand to watch, focused on his own target. He missed seeing Pulisic receive a cold-blooded penalty and celebrated by taking off his shirt and silencing the crowd, after which the American players were pelted with debris. Reyna appeared to shoot a projectile at the head, although Berhalter said he thinks the attacker will “be okay”.

Of course, there was still a dose of drama. McKenzie was awarded Luis Romo’s shot in the penalty area, which required another lengthy VAR review. Guardado stepped up to take the spot, and although his shot went off the grid, it had plenty of power, forcing a spectacular save from Horvath, who admitted he and fellow goalkeepers Steffen and David Ochoa spent 30-40 minutes with goalkeeper coach David Hyde studying were the tendencies of the opposition.

“It’s up to us to do our homework,” Horvath said.

The US then cleverly walked out the clock, even as more projectiles rained down on them. At the final whistle, the players fell to the ground and soon celebrated with the American fans behind Horvath’s goal.

For the US, the tournament has been a resounding success. Yes, the team showed its inexperience in managing large venues. But it also revealed an adaptability and a mental toughness, even in light of incidents like the one in the second half when Hector Herrera grabbed McKennie.

“I don’t know what it is, but they seem to like to grab my neck,” McKennie said. “It’s a rivalry that’s been there for generations and it’s a rivalry that continues today. We just got the upper hand this time and hopefully it stays that way.”

The younger generation is growing up.