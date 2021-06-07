New Zealand vs England Test Series, Ollie Robinson Suspended, Racist Tweets, Sexist Tweets, Investigation

Ollie Robinson will miss the second Test against New Zealand in Edgbaston next week after being banned from all international cricket pending an investigation into racist and sexist Twitter posts, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Sunday.

Sussex’s speedy Robinson made an impressive on-field debut in England in the drawn first Test at Lords that concluded on Sunday.

But his bat and ball efforts were overshadowed by the resurgence of racist and sexist social media posts the 27-year-old had posted as a teenager in 2012 and 2013.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Ollie Robinson has been suspended pending the investigation. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) Source: AFP

England and Sussex bowler Ollie Robinson has been banned from all international cricket pending the outcome of a disciplinary investigation into historic tweets he posted in 2012 and 2013, according to an ECB statement.

He will not be available for selection for the second Test against New Zealand which starts in Edgbaston on Thursday 10 June.

Robinson will immediately leave the camp in England and return to his county, it added.

The pacemaker led England’s attack 4-75 in the first innings at Lords and followed 3-26 in the second while making a useful 42 with the bat in between.

But he unreservedly apologized on Wednesday, his first day in Test cricket, for tweets containing comments suggesting Muslims were associated with terrorism, and derogatory comments about women and people of Asian descent.

His messages resurfaced after both teams lined up before the game on Wednesday for a Moment of Unity designed to show their opposition to discrimination, with England wearing T-shirts stating that Cricket is a game for everyone.

Robinson, in a statement released Wednesday after the game, said he was ashamed and ashamed of the posts.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Joe Root weighed in on the controversy. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images) Source: Getty Images

I want to make it clear that I am not racist and not sexist, he added.

Speaking on Sunday after being punched but before Robinson’s suspension was announced, England captain Joe Root said of the tweets: I personally couldn’t believe them.

Root added, however, that Robinson had shown much remorse that was very sincere.

Regarding Robinson’s first game as a Test cricketer, on the pitch at Lords, the skipper said: He’s had an exceptional debut… He showed a high level of skill and he definitely has the game that can be successful in Test cricket.

Root, however, insisted: with regard to the things that have happened off the field, it is not acceptable in our game. We all know that.

As for suggestions that the ECB should have investigated Robinson’s social media history prior to his debut in England, Root said: We can look back on how this could have been handled better, but the fact is it shouldn’t have happened.

And if we keep trying to improve the game now, then this shouldn’t be a problem in the years to come.

We need to move on from this, learn from this and do everything we can to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

Robinson has a separate contract of employment with Sussex, so he will be free to play for South Coast County, if selected, during his international suspension.