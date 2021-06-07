Lower Merion’s Boys Tennis Team Was A Group Of Perfect Aces – PA Prep Live

The Lower Merion High School boys’ tennis squad, which finished the 2021 season with a perfect 24-0 record and a PIAA 3A title for the state team, was a group of aces in more ways than one.

Even more than our undefeated record and winning states, the guys have done a great job uniting with our JV team, said Lower Merion head coach Harris Mailman. During matches when we were all on the sidelines together, you wouldn’t know who was on varsity and who was on JV. Many of our JV boys team and about a third of our girls team came out to support the varsity boys on their run to the state title.

I am so grateful to have been a part of what we have achieved. I will never forget this season and I know none of the guys will either. This team was elite in every way, a perfect 24-0 season as they practiced hard, always positive, ultra competitive, constantly inspiring and amazing sportsmanship. Each day coaching this team, with assistant coach Kathy Kesaris, was better than the others.

Leading the way for the Aces was their first singles player, senior Vik Miller, who won the PIAA Class 3A singles championship on May 29. He will attend the University of Notre Dame in the fall.

This year we were aiming for perfection, and it was great to see everyone peak on our undefeated playoff run, Miller said. The memories and friendships I made on this undefeated state championship team and over my four years are some that I will cherish for a long time.

The postman said: Almost every time I went hitting the Lower Merion lanes with friends this spring, I saw Vik practice. He is a ruthless competitor and very much like a second coach, always willing to help other players during training.

Second single for the Aces was senior Justin Minerva, who finished third in the District 1 3A singles tournament. In the fall, Minerva plays for Haverford College.

Justin’s old-school tennis style is so much fun to watch because he’s always looking for a way to get to the net to work off points, Mailman said. He has added power to all his shots, especially his serve, which is really paying off for him. Throughout the season, his match was often the first to end, as Justin wastes no time winning quickly.

Third basehit for Lower Merion was junior Justin Yi, who later won the PIAA 3A State Doubles Championship with his younger brother Brian Yi.

All of our singles players are very close in talent, and Justin accepted his ladder position and in the playoffs he was either the first to win or he won the game for us, Mailman said. Other players fueled his high energy during matches and I look forward to seeing him play his first singles next year.

Yi said: The key to our teams’ success was the amount of effort our team put in during the off-season. Many teams practice hard during the season, but players from our team regularly competed in USTA tournaments and trained before the season started, which gave us a big advantage.

Mailman called freshman Brian Yi the teams X factor.

In most schools, Brian would have played at least second singles, if not first singles, Mailman said. During the warm-up I believe it was clear that other teams knew they had no chance of taking the first double when they saw Brian’s skill play. He got into singles when we had injuries and always played great. Im looking forward to him playing second singles next spring.

Brian Yi said his favorite memory of the season was lifting the state team championship trophy.

When I lifted the trophy I was very grateful for all the times my teammates and I have worked throughout the season to improve and get better when we could have stayed home and rested instead, said Brian.

Ethan Blum, senior Ethan Blum of Lower Merion, who teamed with Brian Yi during the regular season, also ran for the Aces in the fall. In the fall, he will attend the University of Pennsylvania.

Not many players got more out of their tennis season than Ethan, Mailman said. As a freshman, he was definitely more of a singles player, but he developed into a great doubles player, always hitting corners and getting to the net. He accompanied Brian [Yi] year-round and the two were arguably the best first-team doubles team in recent Lower Merion boys’ tennis history.

Lower Merion’s second doubles team of sophomores Mark Lancaster and Stoyan Angelov also shone this spring. In the final of the PIAA 3A state championship (a 5-0 Lower Merion win against host Hershey), the duo were the first players to complete their match, a 6-1, 6-1 win.

We played one of our best games of the season in the state finals, said Lancaster, adding that the key to our teams’ success was our strong team bond and high morale. For the past three months we have worked together almost every day towards the ultimate goal of winning the state championship. Our signature Lets Go Aces! cheer and our personalized nicknames throughout the pre-match lineups are just a few examples of the bond we’ve formed as a team this season.

Mark’s athleticism and overall attitude is fantastic, Mailman said. He is a natural doubles player and has probably put away more volleys than anyone on the team this year. He was always willing to try new formations and find different ways to win.

Angelov, like the other Lower Merion players, was used effectively in various positions throughout the season. Next spring he will compete for third place in the singles.

Rarely has an opponent broken Stoys all season, Mailman said. His serve led to many free points and Stoy would often score points very quickly on his return. His strength and natural athleticism is surreal.