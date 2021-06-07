Salman Khans Bajrangi Bhaijaan co-star Harshaali Malhotra dances in new video, fans say so cute | News





Harshaali Malhotra, who performed in Bajrangi Bhaijaan alongside Salman Khan, took to Instagram to share a dance video of himself. She was seen wearing a blue anarkali suit, digging for Meet Bros and Kanika Kapoor’s Thade Rahiyo. Fans showered love in the comments section. One addressed Harshaali as Munni, her character from Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and wrote: Munni toh dance b kr leti hai (Munni can dance too). Another called her so cute, while a third wrote: Best Dance Performance. Many also dropped heart and eye emojis on the post. Earlier this month, Harshaali turned 13 and shared photos and videos from her birthday party on Instagram. She posed with several cakes, one of which was officially a teenager, in a room decorated with balloons and streamers. Later, Harshaali posted a video message thanking everyone for their wishes. Thank you so much my Insta family for your love and blessings. You all made my day more special. It means a lot to me. Be careful. Love to everyone, she wrote with her message. Also read | Maheep Kapoor criticizes Prince Harry-Meghan Markles interview on Oprah: they are still crying huilen Harshaali made her Bollywood debut with Bajrangi Bhaijaan, in which she played Shahida, also known as Munni, a dumb Pakistani girl who gets lost in India. Directed by Kabir Khan and starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film revolved around Salmans’ character, Pawan, and his mission to take her back across the border to her family. In an interview with PTI in 2015, Harshaali had spoken about her experience on the set. I was playing games with Salman’s uncle on the cell phone. I used to sit on Kabir uncles laps and play Barbie games. Aunt Kareena was shooting so she didn’t have time to play games with her, she said, adding that Uncle Salman used to play table tennis with me in Karjat. related stories

