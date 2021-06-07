Sports
Stump to Stump – Cricket is about fun, engagement and inspiration
Test the perennial truth of crickets: the match can last for five days, until 7pm on the last night, only for the captains to shake hands with no result being achieved. How fitting, then, that Test Cricket delivered a crushing draw in its long-awaited return to The Home of Cricket. A fine example of its kind, there was little chance of a result on Sunday morning; the long forms are endlessly confusing to a newcomer, decidedly strange to an entrenched tragic.
So the story doesn’t lie in the result when stumps are pulled, but instead in the respective dressing rooms with the tired and sun-kissed players. Their achievements in this competition, some of which have earned places on the historic Lords honor boards, will be remembered for a long time to come. One could suspect much longer than the relatively dull final result of the match.
Particularly among those feats in the visitor’s rooms is New Zealand debutant Devon Conways mighty first innings of 200. The last wicket to fall in the first innings, running out after reaching his fourth milestone, the humble Kiwi batted nearly ten hours and 350 balls . A disappointing way to go, there really can be no disappointment here. A truly remarkable and record-breaking achievement, Conway now has the second highest score of a Kiwi on debut, behind only Matthew Sinclair and his 214.
Unforgettable at debut
The likeable South African-born opener is also impressive for the location of his runs and now has the highest score on Test debut for any man in England, 46 running clear of second and passing the likes of WG Grace. However, he will be overshadowed on this front by Michelle Goszko, whose massive 204 against England at Shenley in 2001 remains the highest score of a player on his debut on English soil. World famous achievement of Goszko is celebrated in Clear Boundaries The rise of women’s cricket.
In any case, Conways’ Man of the Match performance on the test debut is a fine introduction to international cricket. Averages of 75 in ODI cricket and 59.1 in t20I to go together with a lofty 111.5 in the whites suggest he arrived at the highest level while at the peak of his strength. After making his test debut at the same age as Michael Hussey, the pair may have more in common than just their left-handedness.
In the Home Rooms, Rory Burns has added his name to the honors board, with a brave and frankly game-saving 132 in the first innings. Though Burns gave birth to Watling and Southee, Burns had endless guts, being punched twice in the head between 85 and 100. His third Test match century and second against the Kiwis, Burns becomes just the sixth England opener with 3 or more centuries since the year 2000 His innings provided desperately sought resistance for a team whose youthful top and middle orders usually gave up their wickets. Going into the summer weighing in on runs at the start of the County Championship, he has passed 50 in each of his last five games for Surrey, the opening game being good. The innings will inject him with a lot of confidence, the kind that only comes from a big score against high-quality opposition. Looking to secure his spot at the top of the rankings, Burns continues to earn the respect of a team and country desperate for some consistency with the bat in hand.
A brawl from Burns to give his English side some hope
In addition to Burns, debutant Ollie Robinson provided a shining light for England, at least within the boundary line. With seven wickets to his name over the entire match, as well as a priceless 42 runs that helped avoid the follow-on, Robinson showed he has the skills to thrive at Testmatch level. With a nagging length and clumsy bounce, he also let the ball do the talking in the second innings, more than could be said of his experienced and decorated contemporaries. That said, he has found that Test cricket is so much more than what happens on the pitch. Testing will and character, he has unfortunately been found too light.
Admittedly, he showed a determination and resilience to carry on with confidence in the final four days of the match after his historic tweets were unearthed, but the damage was done. Robinson has been suspended from all international cricket until a disciplinary investigation by the ECB is completed. Robinson will find himself on a steep learning curve and will look back on his debut with mixed feelings.
The Kiwis dangled a carrot over lunch on the final day, but England refused to bite. A dull draw with a mandatory rainy day, the return of Test match cricket to Lords was far from a classic. bumble. But as always in the longest form of games, there is always plenty to write home about.
You’d think Devon is scribbling furiously.
To read more from Andrew Young and the Bradman Museum, click: HERE
If you would like to see more content from Bradman Museum, they would be most grateful for your support and contribution. Bradman Museum receives 80% of all contributed funds.
picture credit
