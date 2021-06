Sturgis tennis tires for 17th in final

The Sturgis tennis team played to a tie for 17th place in the Division 3 state finals last weekend. All eight Sturgis flights played on Friday and the Lady Trojans took two match wins for two points. No flights made it to Saturday. Sturgis tied with two points was Marysville, St. Clair and Williamston. Although our results were not where we expected, I was proud of how we competed in the state tournament. We’ve had a truly incredible year, said Sturgis coach Andy Phillips. I only returned two players with varsity experience this year, so qualifying for state is remarkable. I thank our ladies for making a real effort and putting themselves into practice to do the little things it takes to be successful.” Detroit Country Day won the state title by 30 points. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood was second with 29, Chelsea was third with 25. Amy Chen on second singles won her opening match against Jules Meads of Milan. That score was 6-0, 6-1 in favor of Chen. The next game saw Chen fall to Detroit County Day third-seeded Lana Haddard by a score of 6-1, 6-0. Haddard reached the final, but came in second. Allison Hearld and Jessica Eash had an opening round bye on the fourth double. They then beat Ava Pustulka and Gwen Jones of Milan in the next round 6-3, 6-1. The Sturgis team then fell back to Lily Mojares and Mia Mojares of Pontiac Notre Dame Prep in fifth in the next game 6-1, 6-2. In the first singles action, Rylee Carver dropped a 6-1, 6-0 match against Cranbrook Kingswood’s Nina Govila. Third basehits saw MacKenzie McMillin fall to Sophie Schichor of Allegan with a score of 6-2, 6-1. In the fourth singles action, Katie Strawser pushed Grand Rapids Christian’s Alex VerMeulen to three sets. Strawser won the first 6-2, but fell in the next two with the same score. Sturgis first doubles team of Hayley Miller and Kristen Ward had a bye in the opening round. They then fell to Palak Rekhanni and Bella Chiodini of Forest Hills Eastern with a score of 6-3, 7-5. In the second doubles, the Trojan team of Vivienne Merchant and Tina Tran fell back to sixth-seeded Mia Daher and Christa Hannah of Pontiac Notre Dame Prep with a score of 6-0, 6-4. The third duobles team of Emily Schuler and Tess Scheske also dropped their opening match. It came via three sets on Brooke Chambers and Dani Wiersma of Hamilton. Sturgis won the opening set 6-4 but fell 7-5, 6-2 in the remaining sets.

