Lutsenko: It’s special to be on the Dauphin podium with champions like Porte and Thomas





Alexey Lutsenko (Astana-Premier Tech) may have been happy to finish on the podium at the Critrium du Dauphin, but the Kazakh champion didn't let the final stage pass without trying to do more than just hold position. The 28-year-old moved up to second in the standings when he won the time trial on stage 4, then took the yellow jersey on stage 6 before Richie Porte took over with his attack on stage 7. That gave Porte a 17-second lead over Lutsenko, who zealously defended the Ineos Grenadiers rider on the final day. "To finish second and win a stage is a very good result for me, so I can be happy," Lutsenko said in a team statement. "As I said yesterday, there are a lot of great champions in the race here, so to be on the podium with two of them – Richie Porte and Geraint Thomas – is something special." The final stage marked a tough end to eight days of racing, with nearly 4,000 meters of elevation gain, and by the time the race reached the Col de Joux plane, less than 20 kilometers from the finish, it was down to a small group of GC rivals . On the descent, Lutsenko and team-mate Ion Izagirre began to put pressure on the pair, with the pair in a group of four giving Porte a gap and, eventually breaking a bridge, the Australian was then left isolated after team-mate Geraint Thomas fell during the chase ensued. Then came the attacks of Izagirre and Lutsenko on the final unclassified climb before the line in Les Gets, although Porte continued to challenge and chase the moves, single-handedly holding off the threat until Thomas returned to pick up the pace. In the end, Lutsenko had to be content with holding on to second place as he entered the Porte group finishing 2:10 behind stage winner Mark Padun (Bahrain-Victory). "Today was a very tough stage and it was a big fight until the end, so I'm very happy to stay there and finish it today," said Lutsenko. "Now I'm going to rest and recover and then it's all in for the Tour de France." Izagirre also finished in the top-10, finishing seventh overall, while also claiming second place in the time trial on stage 4. "We showed that we were one of the strongest in the race, so we can be happy if we finish with a stage win, and first and second in the time trial, and then second overall with Alexey," said team director Dmitriy Fofonov. "It was not an easy race, especially in the last few days. We fought hard until the end and the team gave its best."

